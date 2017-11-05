By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pedigree Can Original In Loaf 400G

£ 0.75
£1.88/kg

Product Description

  • Pedigree® offer a complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and dog treats
  • 100% Complete and Balanced pet food
  • Pedigree wet dog food for Adult dogs
  • Original Loaf Pedigree dog food tins
  • Dog food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • 100% complete and balanced, Pedigree tins are not only nutritious wet dog food but also make for highly enjoyable everyday meals that will bring out their infectious enthusiasm.
  • Developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre, Pedigree dog food has all the essential nutrients to support optimal digestion, a healthy skin and coat, strong natural defenses and healthy bones.
  • Pedigree tinned dog food contains no artificial colorants, flavours or preservatives.
  • Nutrition for dogs that helps support healthy bones, good digestion, a healthy skin & coat and a strong natural defenses
  • At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us.
  • Pedigree's complete range of tasty and healthy dog food and dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support, protect and spark all dogs' exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
  • With a wide range of tasty, complete and balanced dog food meals, Pedigree has everything all dogs need to thrive. Meals that taste good in ways that get tails wagging, and feed the good in ways you can see.
  • 100% Complete and delicious wet dog food for adult dogs
  • Served on its own or on top of dry dog food, it makes for enjoyable healthy meals
  • Dog food developed with our vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre
  • This pet food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 400G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (42%, of which 95% Natural*, including 4% Beef), Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.5% Dried Beet Pulp), *Natural ingredients

Storage

Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see bottom of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • See pack for full feeding recommendation
  • 82 kcal/100 g
  • We recommend to feed a mix of complete Pedigree® wet and dry food.
  • Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.uk.pedigree.com
  • IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:7.2
Fat content:4.5
Inorganic matter:2.3
Crude fibre:0.40
Moisture:81.5
Vitamin D3300 IU
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):1.5 mg
Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.23 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):3.0 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):1.8 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):19.4 mg
Additives per kg:-
Nutritional additives:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Golden Retriever loves his Chum.

5 stars

Dexter loves his Chum, he enjoys the can even more!!

