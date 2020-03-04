Mr Muscle Drain Foamer 500Ml

New drain
The muscle power gel left my drains really clean and clear, left it just like a new drain! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Made drain worse
I used as per instructions and drain went from draining a bit slowly to draining very slowly. Ie from standing in a half inch of water when showering to standing in 3 inch of water. Total rubbish.
First time fix
Cleared the slow draining plug hole (caused by daughters copious amounts of hair) bath now drains in half the time [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Mr muscle
I have big problems with my drains in the kitchen so when I was sent this I thought great maybe I will get a day of relief from fighting with the water going down me doing everything to get the water down. Unfortunately it didn't work fir mine. I live with a plumber/gas enjoiner! Nothing has helped nether has this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Worst clogs gone!!!
Honestly didn't expect much when I received this but wow does it work well!! The bath is draining out like it was plumbed in today!! Fantastic product and will definitely be buying again!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent
Really clears all the gunk from shower plug [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Mr muscle
Good product did the job well [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Muscles in on deep dirt!
My sink constantly blocks but never seems to clear completely but one use of Mr Muscle Power Gel and my dirty water is running away quickly & smoothly again! I've had no blockages since but have been using the power gel once a week to keep on top of any nasty build ups. Would strongly recommend this product as a weekly maintenance product to prevent expensive plumbing bills & nasty whiffs! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Clears drains like a dream
I used this on my kitchen sink which was starting to smell a bit funky. It's so easy to use and you could really notice the difference straight away!! Would definitely buy again in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Does the job !
We have had issues with blocked plugs for a long time, we have tried lots of different types of cleaners so I was interested to see how this one went. Blocked plug in the shower... power gel down..left for advised time... plug clear ! Job done ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]