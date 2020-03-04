By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4(44)Write a review
Mr Muscle Drain Foamer 500Ml
£ 3.00
£6.00/litre

Offer

  • Mr Muscle® Drain Foamer combines two powerful liquids to unleash a mighty cleaning foam that deep cleans pipes and eliminates odours in your drain . Its powerful formula works 10x better than baking soda and vinegar* as a drain pipe unblocker, removing foul gunge and hair from any pipe in your home. Simply pour the full bottle of liquid drain cleaner down the plughole, then wait an hour and flush hot water from the sink through your cleaned drain. With expanding foam that cleans and stops odours by filling the entire pipe wall, Mr Muscle® Drain Foamer's unstoppable drain power allows you to clean less and live more. *Based on hair removal in laboratory testing

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

  • With its combination of two powerful liquids, this blocked drain cleaner unleashes a foam that deep cleans pipes and eliminates odours
  • 10x more effective than baking soda and vinegar* as a sink unblocker *Based on hair removal in laboratory testing
  • Pipe unblocker that foams, cleans and stops odours
  • Expanding foam reaches entire pipe wall with unstoppable drain power
  • Mr Muscle Drain Foamer safely cleans and freshens all types of pipe
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

contains <5% soap, <5% chlorine-based bleaching agents, <5% oxygen-based bleaching agents

Preparation and Usage

  • 1.) To ensure Mr Muscle® Drain Foamer fills the whole pipe, slowly pour the entire contents of the bottle
  • down the plughole.
  • 2.) Allow to work for one hour.
  • 3.) Flush with hot water from the tap.

Warnings

Name and address

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.

Return to

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.
  • 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
  • www.scjohnson.co.uk
  • ask.uk@scj.com
  • www.scjohnson.com
  • www.scjproducts.info

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
  2. Environmentally damaging
View more safety information

DANGER CONTAINS SODIUM HYDROXIDE AND SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE. Causes burns. Keep locked up and out of reach of children. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of water and seek medical advice. After contact with skin, take off immediately all contaminated clothing, wash with plenty of water for at least 20 minutes and seek medical advice. Wear suitable protective clothing, gloves and eye/face protection. In case of accident or if you feel unwell seek medical advice immediately (show the label where possible). Do not use in toilets. Warning! Do not use together with other products. May release dangerous gases (chlorine). Keep container tightly closed in a cool place and store bottle upright.

44 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

New drain

4 stars

The muscle power gel left my drains really clean and clear, left it just like a new drain! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Made drain worse

1 stars

I used as per instructions and drain went from draining a bit slowly to draining very slowly. Ie from standing in a half inch of water when showering to standing in 3 inch of water. Total rubbish.

First time fix

5 stars

Cleared the slow draining plug hole (caused by daughters copious amounts of hair) bath now drains in half the time [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mr muscle

3 stars

I have big problems with my drains in the kitchen so when I was sent this I thought great maybe I will get a day of relief from fighting with the water going down me doing everything to get the water down. Unfortunately it didn't work fir mine. I live with a plumber/gas enjoiner! Nothing has helped nether has this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Worst clogs gone!!!

5 stars

Honestly didn't expect much when I received this but wow does it work well!! The bath is draining out like it was plumbed in today!! Fantastic product and will definitely be buying again!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent

5 stars

Really clears all the gunk from shower plug [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mr muscle

5 stars

Good product did the job well [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Muscles in on deep dirt!

4 stars

My sink constantly blocks but never seems to clear completely but one use of Mr Muscle Power Gel and my dirty water is running away quickly & smoothly again! I've had no blockages since but have been using the power gel once a week to keep on top of any nasty build ups. Would strongly recommend this product as a weekly maintenance product to prevent expensive plumbing bills & nasty whiffs! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clears drains like a dream

5 stars

I used this on my kitchen sink which was starting to smell a bit funky. It's so easy to use and you could really notice the difference straight away!! Would definitely buy again in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job !

4 stars

We have had issues with blocked plugs for a long time, we have tried lots of different types of cleaners so I was interested to see how this one went. Blocked plug in the shower... power gel down..left for advised time... plug clear ! Job done ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

