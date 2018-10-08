By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pickled Silverskin Onions 440G

£ 0.50
£0.23/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy101kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 202kJ / 48kcal

Product Description

  • Silverskin onions pickled in vinegar.
  • SHARP & CRISP Small onions, pickled to preserve their bite and flavour
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

Silverskin Onions, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Flavouring, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

220g

Net Contents

440g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy202kJ / 48kcal101kJ / 24kcal
Fat0.5g0.3g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate8.1g4.1g
Sugars7.1g3.6g
Fibre1.3g0.7g
Protein0.8g0.4g
Salt0.6g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Getting pickled

5 stars

Best silver skin onion, nice and cruncy. Love those little balls.

