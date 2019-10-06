By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Organic Porridge Oats 750G

4(12)Write a review
Tesco Organic Porridge Oats 750G
£ 1.60
£0.21/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy775kJ 184kcal
    9%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1550kJ / 368kcal

Product Description

  • Organic rolled oats.
  • Whole Rolled Carefully grown and harvested from organic fields Beta glucans contribute to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels, as part of varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • Whole Rolled Carefully grown and harvested from organic fields Beta glucans contribute to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels, as part of varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten. May contain wheat. Also, may contain Wheat. Wheat contains gluten. Contains Oats. Oats contain gluten.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Allow approximately 50g oats per person.
Place oats into a large non-metallic bowl, add 300ml of cold water and stir.
Alternatively milk can be used instead of water.
Cook on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/2 minutes (900W).
Stir then cook on full power for a further 2 minutes (800W/900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Add sugar or salt to taste.
Total time:
800W - 5 1/2 mins
900W - 5 mins

Hob
Instructions: For best results, cook on the hob.
Allow approximately 50g oats per person.
Place oats in a small saucepan and add 300ml of cold water and stir.
Alternatively milk can be used instead of water.
Bring to the boil and simmer for 6-7 minutes, stirring continuously.
Add sugar or salt to taste.
Time: 6 - 7 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1550kJ / 368kcal775kJ / 184kcal
Fat8.4g4.2g
Saturates1.3g0.7g
Carbohydrate56.1g28.1g
Sugars1.0g0.5g
Fibre10.0g5.0g
Protein12.1g6.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Worlds Best

5 stars

This is the best creamiest porridge I have ever had the pleasure of eating, I always make sure I am stocked up.

Best OATS!!!

5 stars

Best oats out there. Has a lovely bite even after cooked!

Healthy and versatile

5 stars

Real porridge for a healthy organic breakfast or make your own oat flour. Put required amount of oats in a fast blender or processor and use in recipes requiring oat flour. Great in muffins or homemade bread.

Bought the organic oats for porridge, I find that

3 stars

Bought the organic oats for porridge, I find that the oats stay whole and sort of hard even after 5 minutes cooking. They don't really make a smooth porridge texture so they may be great for other preparations where the oats have to stay whole.

These oats are abslutely fantastic. Such a shame t

5 stars

These oats are abslutely fantastic. Such a shame they seem to have been out of stock for ages!! Please stock up Tesco!

the very best

5 stars

the very best

Lacks whole grain feel when cooked.

3 stars

This product is not the same as previous organic jumbo oats.The porridge it makes is very 'creamy' ie. the oats loose their structure and disintegrate to a smooth texture,the previous product maintains the structure of the swollen grains and is more fibrous.

My favourite oats

5 stars

Excellent product. Lovely large, unbroken flakes.

Horrid Porridge

1 stars

Flakes are too large and hard. Worst of all is this porridge does not thicken (even when made with full fat milk) - produces a thin bowl of gruel.

Cannot do without - best porridge EVER

5 stars

Absolutely love this porridge. Really feels like you're eating porridge. Just concerned that I can't find it anymore in Elmer's End Tesco. I hope it's not going to be discontinued!

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Frozen Blueberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Organic Fair Trade Bananas 6 Pack

£ 1.45
£0.24/each

Tesco Frozen Raspberries 350G

£ 2.00
£5.72/kg

Offer

Tesco Mixed Sized Organic Eggs 6 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.27/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here