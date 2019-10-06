Tesco Organic Porridge Oats 750G

Worlds Best
This is the best creamiest porridge I have ever had the pleasure of eating, I always make sure I am stocked up.
Best OATS!!!
Best oats out there. Has a lovely bite even after cooked!
Healthy and versatile
Real porridge for a healthy organic breakfast or make your own oat flour. Put required amount of oats in a fast blender or processor and use in recipes requiring oat flour. Great in muffins or homemade bread.
Bought the organic oats for porridge, I find that the oats stay whole and sort of hard even after 5 minutes cooking. They don't really make a smooth porridge texture so they may be great for other preparations where the oats have to stay whole.
These oats are abslutely fantastic. Such a shame they seem to have been out of stock for ages!! Please stock up Tesco!
the very best
Lacks whole grain feel when cooked.
This product is not the same as previous organic jumbo oats.The porridge it makes is very 'creamy' ie. the oats loose their structure and disintegrate to a smooth texture,the previous product maintains the structure of the swollen grains and is more fibrous.
My favourite oats
Excellent product. Lovely large, unbroken flakes.
Horrid Porridge
Flakes are too large and hard. Worst of all is this porridge does not thicken (even when made with full fat milk) - produces a thin bowl of gruel.
Cannot do without - best porridge EVER
Absolutely love this porridge. Really feels like you're eating porridge. Just concerned that I can't find it anymore in Elmer's End Tesco. I hope it's not going to be discontinued!