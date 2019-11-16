By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Traditional Pickled Onions 440G

2(3)Write a review
Tesco Traditional Pickled Onions 440G
£ 0.85
£0.38/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy74kJ 18kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 149kJ / 35kcal

Product Description

  • Onions pickled in spirit vinegar.
  • GROWN IN BRITAIN Peeled by hand and pickled for a sharp flavour
  • GROWN IN BRITAIN Peeled by hand and pickled for a sharp flavour
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

Onion, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Malted Barley Extract, Flavouring, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

225g

Net Contents

440g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy149kJ / 35kcal74kJ / 18kcal
Fat0.2g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate6.9g3.5g
Sugars1.9g1.0g
Fibre1.1g0.6g
Protein0.9g0.5g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--
Pack contains 4 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointed.

2 stars

I absolutely love crisp pickled onions. The flavour was nice but unfortunately these were very soft. I won't be buying them again.

AWFUL,not crisp and so soft like a sponge,Inedible

1 stars

I love crisp onions, have tried quite a few brands but this must have been the worst. The onions are squashy, slimy, almost like sponge, certainly not edible. I don't know if I am just unlucky with this jar but I certainly will not be buying any more.

Really tangy and they do pack a punch however can

3 stars

Really tangy and they do pack a punch however cannot stock a few more into a jar ?

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Pickled Gherkins 680G

£ 0.70
£0.19/100g

Tesco Pickled Red Cabbage 340G

£ 0.70
£0.45/100g

Tesco Pickled Sliced Beetroot 340G

£ 0.70
£0.33/100g

Tesco Pickled Sliced Beetroot 710G

£ 1.10
£0.24/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here