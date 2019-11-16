Tesco Traditional Pickled Onions 440G

Disappointed.
I absolutely love crisp pickled onions. The flavour was nice but unfortunately these were very soft. I won't be buying them again.
AWFUL,not crisp and so soft like a sponge,Inedible
I love crisp onions, have tried quite a few brands but this must have been the worst. The onions are squashy, slimy, almost like sponge, certainly not edible. I don't know if I am just unlucky with this jar but I certainly will not be buying any more.
Really tangy and they do pack a punch however cannot stock a few more into a jar ?