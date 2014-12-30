Elegant Touch Natural French Nails 103 Medium Pink

Achieve stunning, natural looking nails with Elegant Touch American girl pink square false nails. These nails will give you that timeless and elegant look that is perfect for any occasion. These nails are better than ever with flexible material that provides a more natural fit. The snap off tabs also require no filling.

With new easy-to-use pink nail glue with a simple, twist open lid, you can enjoy smooth application in seconds.

This nail set contains 24 nails in 10 sizes, and you will be able to enjoy the beautiful results for up to 10 days.

Elegant Touch is the UK's leading nailcare brand, developed in the world-famous King's Road, Chelsea - right at the heart of London's celebrity and fashion empire! This multi-award winning brand has been at the forefront of beauty, style and glamour for more than 30 years.

Visit www.eleganttouch.co.uk for more information.