Mini Milk Ice Cream Lollies 12 X 35Ml

Possibly the oldest kid to love these! Order them regularly. But the wrappings in recent deliveries seem to have been looser, with two boxes over recent weeks each including an empty wrapper, and one of them with a wrapper half open, as well as one that had not been cut, so that there was a lolly each end of a long wrapper and a third stick included! Still loved the lollies, but felt Walls needed to know. They don’t seem to be contactable on line.