By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mini Milk Ice Cream Lollies 12 X 35Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Mini Milk Ice Cream Lollies 12 X 35Ml
£ 2.20
£0.52/100ml

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour milk ice, enriched with calcium
  • Small, but formed perfectly, our delicious Mini Milk Ice Cream Lolly Multipack is a firm favourite for both young and old. In our 12 multipack, you can choose from three tasty flavours that are always a hit with the kids: Vanilla, Strawberry, and Chocolate. Each product is made with fresh milk and contains 36% of a kid's recommended daily allowance of calcium. Best of all, they are made without artificial colours and flavours, are gluten-free, and are enriched with calcium. Enjoy them as a perfect dessert for after school or as a cooling snack on a hot summer day. Mini Milk is part of the Walls family along with Twister, Calippo, Cornetto, and Solero. Try Mini Milk ice lollies today. As part of our responsibly made for kids promise, our Mini Milk ice lollies are designed to be fun and tasty treats, whilst meeting our nutritional criteria for children’s ice cream. We have set strict nutrition criteria for all of our kids' ice creams, to reassure parents that our entire kids' range will contain no more than: 110kcal per serving, 3g saturated fat per serving, 20g of added sugar per 100g. If you want to find out more information on Wall's commitment to nutrition head over to www.sharehappy.com.
  • Try a delicious Mini Milk Ice Cream Lolly dessert in either vanilla, strawberry, or chocolate flavour rich with calcium
  • Small, but formed perfectly, our Mini Milk Ice lolly sticks range is a firm favourite for both young and old
  • Each ice lolly is made with fresh milk and contains 36% of a kid's RDA of calcium
  • Mini Milk Ice Lollies are made responsibly for kids
  • Our Ice lollies are gluten free and made without artificial colours and flavour
  • To find out more about Heartbrand's mini ice lollies, head to www.sharehappy.com
  • Pack size: 420ml

Information

Ingredients

Fresh whole MILK (36%), reconstituted skimmed MILK (34%), sugar, glucose-fructose syrup, whey solids (MILK), glucose syrup, fructose syrup, calcium carbonate, butter oil (MILK) (1%), stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan), emulsifier (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), flavouring. May contain soy. Gluten free.

Storage

Store at -18°C. Best before end: See pack.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Walls,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.

Net Contents

420 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared
Energy (kJ)579 kJ368 kJ381 kJ
Energy (kcal)138 kcal88 kcal91 kcal
Fat (g)3.3 g2 g2.3 g
of which saturates (g)2.1 g1.3 g1.4 g
Carbohydrate (g)22 g15 g15 g
of which sugars (g)20 g12 g13 g
Protein (g)4.4 g2.6 g2.9 g
Salt (g)0.18 g0.1 g0.13 g
Calcium (mg)1300 mg854 mg863 mg
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Possibly the oldest kid to love these! Order them

5 stars

Possibly the oldest kid to love these! Order them regularly. But the wrappings in recent deliveries seem to have been looser, with two boxes over recent weeks each including an empty wrapper, and one of them with a wrapper half open, as well as one that had not been cut, so that there was a lolly each end of a long wrapper and a third stick included! Still loved the lollies, but felt Walls needed to know. They don’t seem to be contactable on line.

Usually bought next

Ms. Molly's Milk Lollies 8X35ml

£ 0.69
£0.25/100ml

Twister Mini Ice Cream Lolly 8 X 50Ml

£ 2.20
£0.55/100ml

Yoomoo Yogurt Lollies 6 X 55Ml

£ 2.20
£0.67/100ml

Offer

Nestle Fab Strawberry Ice Lollies 6 X 58Ml

£ 2.20
£0.63/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here