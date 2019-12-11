By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Robertsons Golden Shredless Marmalade 454G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Robertsons Golden Shredless Marmalade 454G
£ 1.40
£0.31/100g

Product Description

  • Orange Jelly Shredless Marmalade
  • www.paddington.com

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Jams & Spreads Histon Sweet Spreads Ltd Leeds.

  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Oranges, Acid: Citric Acid, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Treacle, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrates, Orange Oils, Prepared with 20g of Fruit per 100g, Total Sugar content 63g per 100g

Storage

Once open store in a refrigerator and consume within 6 weeks.For Best Before End: See Lid.

Number of uses

Approximately 30 servings (15g) per pack

Name and address

  • Hain Daniels Group.,
  • 4 Killingbeck Drive,
  • York Road,
  • Leeds,
  • LS14 6UF.

Return to

  • Hain Daniels Group.,
  • 4 Killingbeck Drive,
  • York Road,
  • Leeds,
  • LS14 6UF.
  • Careline 0800 022 4339
  • www.robertsons.co.uk

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer teaspoon 15g
Energy 1077 kJ162 kJ
-254 kcal38 kcal
Fat 0.0g0.0g
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 62.9g9.4g
of which sugars 53.5g8.0g
Protein 0.1gTrace
Salt 0.20g0.03g
Approximately 30 servings (15g) per pack--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Hartleys Best Strawberry Seedless Jam 340G

£ 1.25
£0.37/100g

Offer

Hartleys Best Raspberry Jam Seedless 340G

£ 1.25
£0.37/100g

Offer

Tesco Strawberry Jam 454G

£ 0.75
£0.17/100g

Bonne Maman Strawberry Conserve 370G

£ 2.50
£0.68/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here