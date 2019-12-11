Robertsons Golden Shredless Marmalade 454G

Product Description
- Orange Jelly Shredless Marmalade
- www.paddington.com
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Jams & Spreads Histon Sweet Spreads Ltd Leeds.
- Pack size: 454g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Oranges, Acid: Citric Acid, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Treacle, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrates, Orange Oils, Prepared with 20g of Fruit per 100g, Total Sugar content 63g per 100g
Storage
Once open store in a refrigerator and consume within 6 weeks.For Best Before End: See Lid.
Number of uses
Approximately 30 servings (15g) per pack
Name and address
- Hain Daniels Group.,
- 4 Killingbeck Drive,
- York Road,
- Leeds,
- LS14 6UF.
Return to
- Hain Daniels Group.,
- 4 Killingbeck Drive,
- York Road,
- Leeds,
- LS14 6UF.
- Careline 0800 022 4339
- www.robertsons.co.uk
Net Contents
454g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per teaspoon 15g
|Energy
|1077 kJ
|162 kJ
|-
|254 kcal
|38 kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|62.9g
|9.4g
|of which sugars
|53.5g
|8.0g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Trace
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.03g
|Approximately 30 servings (15g) per pack
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019