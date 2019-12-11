By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Billingtons Molasses Sugar 500G

image 1 of Billingtons Molasses Sugar 500G
£ 1.70
£3.40/kg

Product Description

  • Molasses Natural Unrefined Cane Sugar
  • BakingMad.com
  • Our Baking Mad experts are here to help you make the most of your home baking.
  • For inspiration and top tips log on to www.bakingmad.com
  • For baking advice drop us an email at info@bakingmad.com
  • Got a baking question? Contact us between 10am and 4pm on 0844 880 5944 or leave us a message and we will call you back.
  • Our unrefined natural sugar has been very carefully produced to lock in, rather than refine out, the natural molasses of the sugar cane. It is this difference which gives Billington's sugar its unique richness, depth of flavour and natural colour.
  • Ile Maurice
  • For many years Billington's has worked closely with local Mauritian growers and producers to create the finest natural cane sugars available
  • Ideal for fruit cakes, marinades and chutneys
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 0.5kg

Information

Storage

Store in an airtight container.In certain weather conditions this natural sugar may harden. This is not a sign of deterioration. Just place the sugar in a basin and cover with a damp cloth. Leave overnight and its moistness will return.

Produce of

Produce of Mauritius

Preparation and Usage

  • A beautifully rich dark sugar superb in rich Christmas cakes and puddings, as well as dark chocolate cakes and sticky BBQ sauce

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Carton. Paper - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Billington's,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If you would like to contact us about our products, please write to:
  • Customer Services,
  • Billington's,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY,
  • UK.
  • Or contact us via our website www.billingtons.co.uk

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1610kJ
-379kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate94g
of which sugars94g
Protein0.7g
Salt0.5g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

