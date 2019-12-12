Opies Lemon Slices 350G

Product Description
- Sliced Lemons in Lemon Juice
- For recipes and serving suggestions on our full range please visit www.opiesfoods.com
- The finest lemons thinly sliced and perfectly preserved in their own juice ideal for adding to any drinks be they soft, spirits, cocktails or simply tea.
- A family business since 1880
- Pack size: 170g
Information
Ingredients
Lemons, Water, Lemon Concentrate (1.3%), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Preservatives: Sodium Metabisulphite, Potassium Sorbate, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 4 weeks. Best before end: See lid.
Warnings
- This product contains lemon pips.
Name and address
- Bennett Opie Ltd.,
- Sittingbourne,
- Kent,
- ME10 2LE,
- England.
Drained weight
170g
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g as drained
|Energy:
|139kJ/33kcal
|Fat:
|0.2g
|- of which saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|8.7g
|- of which sugars:
|1.4g
|Fibre:
|2.5g
|Protein:
|0.4g
|Salt:
|0.08g
Safety information
This product contains lemon pips.
