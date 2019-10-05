By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aunt Bessie's Toad In The Hole 190G

Write a review
Aunt Bessie's Toad In The Hole 190G
Per oven cooked Toad in the Hole contains
  • Energy1751kJ 419kcal
    21%
  • Fat23g
    33%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 920kJ/220kcal

Product Description

  • Pork Sausages in a Yorkshire Pudding Water.
  • Made with British pork
  • Real good food made properly in just 25 minutes
  • Pack size: 0.19kg

Information

Ingredients

Batter - Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Egg, Egg White, Rapeseed Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Sausage (45%) - Pork (60%), Water, Rusk (Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate), Pork Rind, Sea Salt, Spices (White Pepper, Nutmeg, Paprika, Cayenne), Dextrose, Stabiliser: Triphosphate, Preservative: Sodium Sulphite, Marjoram, Antioxidant: Ascobic Acid, Filled into Beef Collagen Casings (Collagen, Water, Cellulose)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Keep me frozenStore in a freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Conventional Oven: Preheat the oven and remove the Toad in the Hole from the box, and inner film wrap. Do Not Remove Foil. Place the product on a flat baking tray and bake on the middle shelf. Cook for 25-30 minutes.
Not suitable for microwave cooking. For fan assisted and miniature ovens, refer to manufacturer's handbook for guidelines. Please ensure product is piping hot before serving. Serve Immediately.
220°C, 425°F, Gas 7, 25-30 mins

Produce of

Pork from the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • www.auntbessies.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost Consumer Services ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as sold)Per oven baked toad (158g)* (As consumed)
Energy 920kJ/220kcal1751kJ/419kcal
Fat 12g23g
Saturates 3.6g6.9g
Carbohydrates 19g35g
Sugars 1.0g1.8g
Fibre 0.8g1.4g
Protein 9.2g18g
Salt 0.84g1.6g
*This pack contains 1 serving--

best tasting toad in the hole i have had.

5 stars

lovely tasting sausages,mixed with excellent batter mix.great quality.

