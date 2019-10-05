Aunt Bessie's Toad In The Hole 190G

best tasting toad in the hole i have had.
lovely tasting sausages,mixed with excellent batter mix.great quality.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 920kJ/220kcal
Batter - Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Egg, Egg White, Rapeseed Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Sausage (45%) - Pork (60%), Water, Rusk (Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate), Pork Rind, Sea Salt, Spices (White Pepper, Nutmeg, Paprika, Cayenne), Dextrose, Stabiliser: Triphosphate, Preservative: Sodium Sulphite, Marjoram, Antioxidant: Ascobic Acid, Filled into Beef Collagen Casings (Collagen, Water, Cellulose)
Keep me frozenStore in a freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Oven cook
Instructions: Conventional Oven: Preheat the oven and remove the Toad in the Hole from the box, and inner film wrap. Do Not Remove Foil. Place the product on a flat baking tray and bake on the middle shelf. Cook for 25-30 minutes.
Not suitable for microwave cooking. For fan assisted and miniature ovens, refer to manufacturer's handbook for guidelines. Please ensure product is piping hot before serving. Serve Immediately.
220°C, 425°F, Gas 7, 25-30 mins
Pork from the UK
This pack contains 1 serving
190g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as sold)
|Per oven baked toad (158g)* (As consumed)
|Energy
|920kJ/220kcal
|1751kJ/419kcal
|Fat
|12g
|23g
|Saturates
|3.6g
|6.9g
|Carbohydrates
|19g
|35g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.4g
|Protein
|9.2g
|18g
|Salt
|0.84g
|1.6g
