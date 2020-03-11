Olay Tot/Eff Day Cream Spf 15 Moisturiser 50Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles
  • Minimises pores, evens skin tone & moisturises for a healthy glow
  • With UVA/UVB SPF 15 to help protect your skin from sun damage
  • Olay Total Effects 7in1 Day Cream with SPF15 is an anti-ageing moisturiser that fights the 7 signs of ageing for a radiant and fabulous skin. It’s Olay’s simple, smart approach for youthful, healthier looking skin that can better stand the test of time. It gives 7 skin benefits in one product: 1. Reduces the appearance of wrinkles 2. Moisturises 3. Evens skin tone 4. Refines look of pores 5. Smoothes the texture of the skin 6. Brightens 7. Helps to restore skin's firmness. It contains Niacinamide and Antioxidants. Olay Total Effects Cream exfoliates to enhance skin’s surface natural self-renewal process for healthier looking skin. Its non-greasy, fast absorbing formula will not clog the pores of the skin.
  • Fights the 7 signs of ageing for a glowing and fabulous skin
  • 7 benefits in one help keep skin at its youthful, radiant best
  • With Niacinamide and Antioxidants
  • Exfoliates to enhance skin’s surface natural self-renewal process for healthier looking skin
  • Broad Spectrum SPF 15 delivers UVA/UVB protection in non-greasy formula
  • Will not clog pores
  • Fast-absorbing Formula
  • Pack size: 50ML

Aqua, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Isopropyl Isostearate, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Panthenol, Octocrylene, Tocopheryl Acetate, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Zinc oxide (Nano), Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, BHT, Caprylyl Glycol, Laureth-7, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Polyacrylamide, Carbomer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Citric Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Titanium Dioxide, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, C13-14 Alkane, PTFE, 1.2-Hexanediol, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Methylparaben, Benzyl Alcohol, Propylparaben, Parfum, Benzyl Salicylate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, CI 19140, Caramel, CI 16035

Poland

  • Smooth on clean face and neck. For best results, use daily.

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. If skin or eye irritation develops, discontinue use.

Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. If skin or eye irritation develops, discontinue use.

This is AMAZING!!!! i recommend this to anyone.

5 stars

This is beautiful thick cream that smells amazing, you don't need a lot of the cream a little goes a long way for the face & neck, I've been using olay for years now & my skin looks amazing. & at 46 I get complimented on how young I look i get a little embarrassed but it's nice to be told you look 10 years younger.

Light serum

5 stars

This serum is fantastic 7 in 1 what more could you ask for. A bit goes a long way leaving my skin really soft.

Excellent!

5 stars

I found the cream did a great job on my skin it felt very good and very soft when useful to use

Excellent!

5 stars

My favourite moisturiser, it leaves skin super soft with the smallest amount, good value for money too

Excellent!

5 stars

I have used this for years everyone always comments on my skin and what do I use ,I do tell them I’ve tried other cream but this is by far the best for my skin,I love to buy more when it’s on offer

Excellent!

5 stars

really like the way it makes my skin feel after i use it, great cream,

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent cream. Very light, my go to for the summer months!

Excellent!

5 stars

I have been using Olay a long time and was surprised how light and smooth this new product was. It is not greasy as expected and effective as a night mask and leaves my face fresh in the morning.

Excellent!

5 stars

I LOVE both the day and night Olay Total Effects. Non-greasy and absorbent, I have noticed a positive effect on my complexion. It really is great value for money.

Excellent!

5 stars

My all time favourite Olay moisturiser Have been using this for years Love the sun factor.

