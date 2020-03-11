Olay Tot/Eff Day Cream Spf 15 Moisturiser 50Ml

This is AMAZING!!!! i recommend this to anyone.
This is beautiful thick cream that smells amazing, you don't need a lot of the cream a little goes a long way for the face & neck, I've been using olay for years now & my skin looks amazing. & at 46 I get complimented on how young I look i get a little embarrassed but it's nice to be told you look 10 years younger.
Light serum
This serum is fantastic 7 in 1 what more could you ask for. A bit goes a long way leaving my skin really soft.
I found the cream did a great job on my skin it felt very good and very soft when useful to use
My favourite moisturiser, it leaves skin super soft with the smallest amount, good value for money too
I have used this for years everyone always comments on my skin and what do I use ,I do tell them I’ve tried other cream but this is by far the best for my skin,I love to buy more when it’s on offer
really like the way it makes my skin feel after i use it, great cream,
Excellent cream. Very light, my go to for the summer months!
I have been using Olay a long time and was surprised how light and smooth this new product was. It is not greasy as expected and effective as a night mask and leaves my face fresh in the morning.
I LOVE both the day and night Olay Total Effects. Non-greasy and absorbent, I have noticed a positive effect on my complexion. It really is great value for money.
My all time favourite Olay moisturiser Have been using this for years Love the sun factor.