Olay Tot/Eff Day Cream Fragrance Free Moisturiser 50Ml

Heaven on your face 5 stars Review from olay.co.uk 26th February 2019 I contacted Olay for advice as I was confused with all the products Olay have. After giving a few answers to the questions the advisor asked, she was then able to give me the correct lotion to try, which was the 7 in one fragrance free. It is marvellous, light, non sticky and makes your skin look and feel great.

Ok 4 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 22nd January 2018 It seemed to work well but left my skin often greasy, my mum used a free sample and was impressed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lucky 5 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 12th January 2018 I was lucky enough to have been selected for testing this cream. Brilliant experience with even better results. Definitely recommended if you want good results on yorur skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 5 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 4th January 2018 I tried this product as soon as I received it. I find it lovely and light in texture and feels very luxury on your skin like other expensive ranges/product but for the fraction of the price. I started to notice a different on my complexion and dry areas mainly my t zone after about 5 days and ask have carried on using the improvement just seems to carry on so glad I found this product for such a afford price too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it! 5 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 2nd January 2018 I love the way Olay Total Effects anti-aging moisturiser gives my skin a youthful glow,it even sinks in to my oily/combination skin and even better,it has an SPF 15! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing 5 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 1st January 2018 I have very dry patches and struggle to find something that works. Olay has been a lifesaver! My skin has never felt fresher. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Olay 3 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 1st January 2018 The product does go on easy and leaves my skin nice and smooth but it just doesn't suit my skin , it leaves a burning senation and my skim is not what would i would call sensitive [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

quality product 4 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 1st January 2018 this is a quality product from Olay. the packaging is nice and it is easy to dispense the correct quantity product required. It slides easily on although I did find it a little greasy. It left my skin feeling soft and smooth and improved the condition of my skin. I would recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Everything I’ve ever been looking for! 5 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 30th December 2017 I have super dry skin with a tendency to break out in patches of eczema. I’ve always struggled to find a moisturiser that does everything I need to, intensively moisturise my very dry patches but not overpowering the rest of my face. Olay total effects does this! My skin feels moisturised and much brighter than at the start of using this. A little genuinely goes a long way and I am not afraid of people seeing me without foundation, I’ve been quite happy to just use a light B.B. cream rather than my everyday foundation. Brilliant product, I’ll definitely be buying again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]