Olay Tot/Eff Day Cream Fragrance Free Moisturiser 50Ml

Heaven on your face
I contacted Olay for advice as I was confused with all the products Olay have. After giving a few answers to the questions the advisor asked, she was then able to give me the correct lotion to try, which was the 7 in one fragrance free. It is marvellous, light, non sticky and makes your skin look and feel great.
Ok
It seemed to work well but left my skin often greasy, my mum used a free sample and was impressed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lucky
I was lucky enough to have been selected for testing this cream. Brilliant experience with even better results. Definitely recommended if you want good results on yorur skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
I tried this product as soon as I received it. I find it lovely and light in texture and feels very luxury on your skin like other expensive ranges/product but for the fraction of the price. I started to notice a different on my complexion and dry areas mainly my t zone after about 5 days and ask have carried on using the improvement just seems to carry on so glad I found this product for such a afford price too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love it!
I love the way Olay Total Effects anti-aging moisturiser gives my skin a youthful glow,it even sinks in to my oily/combination skin and even better,it has an SPF 15! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing
I have very dry patches and struggle to find something that works. Olay has been a lifesaver! My skin has never felt fresher. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Olay
The product does go on easy and leaves my skin nice and smooth but it just doesn't suit my skin , it leaves a burning senation and my skim is not what would i would call sensitive [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
quality product
this is a quality product from Olay. the packaging is nice and it is easy to dispense the correct quantity product required. It slides easily on although I did find it a little greasy. It left my skin feeling soft and smooth and improved the condition of my skin. I would recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Everything I’ve ever been looking for!
I have super dry skin with a tendency to break out in patches of eczema. I’ve always struggled to find a moisturiser that does everything I need to, intensively moisturise my very dry patches but not overpowering the rest of my face. Olay total effects does this! My skin feels moisturised and much brighter than at the start of using this. A little genuinely goes a long way and I am not afraid of people seeing me without foundation, I’ve been quite happy to just use a light B.B. cream rather than my everyday foundation. Brilliant product, I’ll definitely be buying again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic cream
Firstly I love the pump - no dipping fingers in pots and it dispenses the right amount. The cream smells lovely, it goes onto my skin nicely and it feels very soft and silky. It is absorbed really nicely and is a nice base for my make up. I have also been using the night cream and I am considering buying the eye cream and CC cream while they are on offer. I think the creams have lasted a long time and there is still plenty left in the pots, so great value for money when they are on offer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]