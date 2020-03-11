By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olay Tot/Eff Day Cream Fragrance Free Moisturiser 50Ml

4.5(1014)Write a review
image 1 of Olay Tot/Eff Day Cream Fragrance Free Moisturiser 50Ml
£ 7.50
£15.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Fights 7 signs of ageing including smoothing lines & brightening skin tone
  • 100% fragrance free
  • Oil-free & fast-absorbing
  • Olay Total Effects 7in1 Fragrance Free Cream is an anti-ageing moisturiser that fights the 7 signs of ageing for a radiant and fabulous skin. It’s Olay’s simple, smart approach for youthful, healthier looking skin that can better stand the test of time. It gives 7 skin benefits in one product: 1. Reduces the appearance of wrinkles 2. Moisturises 3. Evens skin tone 4. Refines look of pores 5. Smoothes the texture of the skin 6. Brightens 7. Helps to restore skin's firmness. It contains Niacinamide and Antioxidants, Olay Total Effects Cream exfoliates to enhance skin’s surface natural self-renewal process for healthier looking skin. Its fragrance-free, fast absorbing formula will not clog the pores of the skin.
  • Fights the 7 signs of ageing for a glowing and fabulous skin
  • 7 benefits in one help keep skin at its youthful, radiant best
  • With Niacinamide and Antioxidants
  • Exfoliates to enhance skin’s surface natural self-renewal process for healthier looking skin
  • Fragrance-free, Fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula
  • Will not clog pores
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Isohexadecane, Dimethicone, Isopropyl Isostearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Zinc Oxide (Nano), Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, BHT, Caprylyl Glycol, Dimethiconol, Laureth-7, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Polyacrylamide, PEG-100 Stearate, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Titanium Dioxide, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, C13-14 Alkane, 1.2-Hexanediol, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Methylparaben, Benzyl Alcohol, Propylparaben, Caramel

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Smooth on clean face and neck. For best results, use daily.

Warnings

  • Avoid direct contact with eyes.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 917 7197
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid direct contact with eyes.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1014 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Heaven on your face

5 stars

I contacted Olay for advice as I was confused with all the products Olay have. After giving a few answers to the questions the advisor asked, she was then able to give me the correct lotion to try, which was the 7 in one fragrance free. It is marvellous, light, non sticky and makes your skin look and feel great.

Ok

4 stars

It seemed to work well but left my skin often greasy, my mum used a free sample and was impressed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lucky

5 stars

I was lucky enough to have been selected for testing this cream. Brilliant experience with even better results. Definitely recommended if you want good results on yorur skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

I tried this product as soon as I received it. I find it lovely and light in texture and feels very luxury on your skin like other expensive ranges/product but for the fraction of the price. I started to notice a different on my complexion and dry areas mainly my t zone after about 5 days and ask have carried on using the improvement just seems to carry on so glad I found this product for such a afford price too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it!

5 stars

I love the way Olay Total Effects anti-aging moisturiser gives my skin a youthful glow,it even sinks in to my oily/combination skin and even better,it has an SPF 15! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

I have very dry patches and struggle to find something that works. Olay has been a lifesaver! My skin has never felt fresher. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Olay

3 stars

The product does go on easy and leaves my skin nice and smooth but it just doesn't suit my skin , it leaves a burning senation and my skim is not what would i would call sensitive [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

quality product

4 stars

this is a quality product from Olay. the packaging is nice and it is easy to dispense the correct quantity product required. It slides easily on although I did find it a little greasy. It left my skin feeling soft and smooth and improved the condition of my skin. I would recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Everything I’ve ever been looking for!

5 stars

I have super dry skin with a tendency to break out in patches of eczema. I’ve always struggled to find a moisturiser that does everything I need to, intensively moisturise my very dry patches but not overpowering the rest of my face. Olay total effects does this! My skin feels moisturised and much brighter than at the start of using this. A little genuinely goes a long way and I am not afraid of people seeing me without foundation, I’ve been quite happy to just use a light B.B. cream rather than my everyday foundation. Brilliant product, I’ll definitely be buying again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic cream

5 stars

Firstly I love the pump - no dipping fingers in pots and it dispenses the right amount. The cream smells lovely, it goes onto my skin nicely and it feels very soft and silky. It is absorbed really nicely and is a nice base for my make up. I have also been using the night cream and I am considering buying the eye cream and CC cream while they are on offer. I think the creams have lasted a long time and there is still plenty left in the pots, so great value for money when they are on offer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 1014 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

