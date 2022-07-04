Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice Original 1 Litre

Absolutely disgusting. It just tastes like sweeten
Absolutely disgusting. It just tastes like sweeteners and water.
Back to how it used to be.
The previous reviews are a few years old. This 'original' juice is a return to how it used to be. Not too sweet, fresh tangy flavour, and very refreshing.
A classic ruined
This used to be a great summer drink with a nice tang that made your eyes water and you felt was doing you good. Sadly it has been ruined by the addition of sweeteners and is now nearly undrinkable.
Excellent flavour
I love this cranberry juice. It is not too sweet and tangy. I like that fact that they have used a natural sweetener rather than some of the chemical based ones.
This is not cranberry juice as the name suggests!.
This is not cranberry juice as the name suggests!. It is a juice drink