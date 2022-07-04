We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice Original 1 Litre

3(5)Write a review
Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice Original 1 Litre
£ 1.99
£0.20/100ml

A 150ml serving contains

Energy
146kJ
35kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.1g

-

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

-

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 97kJ /

Product Description

  • Cranberry Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
  • To find out more about our unique passion for cranberries and for more delicious serving suggestions please visit: oceanspray.co.uk
  • Immunity Support†
  • Hi, I am Adrienne Mollor, 2nd generation Ocean Spray grower owner. I take great pride in growing and selecting the very best, ripe ruby-red cranberries to make this crisp, bright and uplifting juice drink. Its vitamin C also helps maintain a normal immune system†
  • †The 36mg of Vitamin C** in one 150ml serving of Ocean Spray® Cranberry juice drink per day contributes to the normal function of the immune system, as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • **Nutrient Reference Value
  • Pure-Pak® Classic
  • Elopak
  • The Original
  • High in vitamin C
  • Free from artificial colour & flavouring
  • Grower owned since 1930
  • Pack size: 1L
  • Vitamin C also helps maintain a normal immune system
  • High in vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cranberry Juice from Concentrate (24%), Milled Cranberry Purée (4%), Sugar, Vitamin C, Natural Flavourings, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides, a Sweetener from Natural Stevia Leaves)

Storage

Keep RefrigeratedAfter opening, store in an upright position and drink within 5 days. For Best Before see top of pack.

Produce of

Our cranberries are grown in the USA, Canada and Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening.

Number of uses

This carton contains approximately six 150ml servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Ocean Spray International Inc.
  • By:
  • Refresco Beverages UK Limited,
  • Bridgwater,
  • TA6 4RN,

Distributor address

  • Ocean Spray International Inc.
  • By:
  • Refresco Beverages UK Limited,
  • Bridgwater,
  • TA6 4RN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • We are happy to help, so if you have any questions, please call our customer care line on...
  • 00800 3456 1234
  • Ocean Spray International Inc.
  • By:
  • Refresco Beverages UK Limited,
  • Bridgwater,
  • TA6 4RN,
  • UK.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 150ml (%RI*)
Energy97kJ /146kJ /
-23kcal35kcal (2%)
Carbohydrate5.8g8.7g (3%)
of which Sugars4.7g7.1g (8%)
Vitamins(%NRV**)(%NRV**)
Vitamin C24mg (30%)36mg (45%)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Contains negligible amounts of Fat, Saturates, Protein and Salt--
** Nutrient Reference Value--
5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Absolutely disgusting. It just tastes like sweeten

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting. It just tastes like sweeteners and water.

Back to how it used to be.

5 stars

The previous reviews are a few years old. This 'original' juice is a return to how it used to be. Not too sweet, fresh tangy flavour, and very refreshing.

A classic ruined

2 stars

This used to be a great summer drink with a nice tang that made your eyes water and you felt was doing you good. Sadly it has been ruined by the addition of sweeteners and is now nearly undrinkable.

Excellent flavour

5 stars

I love this cranberry juice. It is not too sweet and tangy. I like that fact that they have used a natural sweetener rather than some of the chemical based ones.

This is not cranberry juice as the name suggests!.

2 stars

This is not cranberry juice as the name suggests!. It is a juice drink

