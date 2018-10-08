By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chopped Mixed Nuts 200G

Tesco Chopped Mixed Nuts 200G
£ 1.50
£7.50/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy616kJ 149kcal
    7%
  • Fat12.2g
    17%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2463kJ / 595kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of chopped peanuts, almonds and walnuts.
  • FOR BAKING AND FOR COOKING Roughly chopped to add crunch to your desserts or porridge
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peanut (70%), Almonds, Walnuts.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, gluten and wheat. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal bag using the tape provided and use within 1 month.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2463kJ / 595kcal616kJ / 149kcal
Fat48.9g12.2g
Saturates5.7g1.4g
Carbohydrate7.8g2.0g
Sugars5.1g1.3g
Fibre10.0g2.5g
Protein26.0g6.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Lovely nuts

5 stars

Fabulous to decorate cakes, in homemade muesli or as a topping on natural yoghurt

