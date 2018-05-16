Colief Infant Lactase Enzyme Drops 7Ml

Product Description
- Food Supplement
- Colief® Infant Drops
- Lactase enzyme drops to reduce lactose content in breast milk or infant formula. For the first few months of life some babies may have difficulty in fully digesting the lactose in milk. This can be an important factor in some babies with colic.
- Colief® Infant Drops helps to break down the lactose in a baby's usual milk (breast milk or infant formula) before the baby is fed, making the milk more easily digestible.
- Lactase Enzyme (Kluyveromyces lactis) 4,500 FCC NLU/g
- Colief® Infant Drops is a registered trademark of Crosscare Ltd. Patent No. 1289569
Information
Ingredients
Liquid Lactase Enzyme
Storage
Please store below 25°C and in an upright position. Once opened refrigerate when possible and discard after 3 months.
Preparation and Usage
- Usage: Colief® Infant Drops can be added to the baby's milk each time you breast or bottle feed. Do not give the drops to your baby directly. Do not give more than 64 drops in any 24 hour period. Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully. Do not use if the seal is broken on the bottle.
Number of uses
42 Servings
Warnings
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
Return to
- For Further Information:
- Please call our helpline at 0800 028 1187, email info@colief.com or visit www.colief.com
Net Contents
7ml
Safety information
