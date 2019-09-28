Tesco Sandwich Piccalilli 330G

I love this and use it regularly but have been una
I love this and use it regularly but have been unable to find any recently. Is it still being made and if not why has it not been in your Witham or Tiptree stores forweeks?
Okay, but could be better.
This is ok, but there's an underlying twang which I didn't like, I much prefer Tesco Sweet Piccalilli, so I hope it's available again soon.
Absolutley lovely
It's lovely with cheese, also with ham it's great.
Best ever!
Tesco Sandwich Piccalilli is the best I've found - even better than any "famous" brands! And I like it being "sandwich" style, no big hard chunks to chew through.
i have it every day with my lunch
Yuk!
Tastes of not much really, just rather bitter. Also has a bitty texture to it. I prefer the standard Tesco Piccalilli.