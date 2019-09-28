By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sandwich Piccalilli 330G

4(6)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.30/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy36kJ 9kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 241kJ / 57kcal

Product Description

  • Sandwich piccalilli with sugar and sweetener.
  • SHARP & TANGY With finely diced vegetables for a smooth texture
  • Pack size: 330g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Cauliflower (20%) [Cauliflower, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Spirit Vinegar, Onion (11%), Gherkin (8%) [Gherkin, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Salt], Sugar (Sulphites), Modified Maize Starch (Sulphites), Mustard Powder (Sulphites), Salt, Ground Turmeric, Garlic Powder (Sulphites), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 23 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy241kJ / 57kcal36kJ / 9kcal
Fat0.6g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate12.0g1.8g
Sugars9.4g1.4g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein0.4g0.1g
Salt1.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains approx. 23 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

I love this and use it regularly but have been una

5 stars

I love this and use it regularly but have been unable to find any recently. Is it still being made and if not why has it not been in your Witham or Tiptree stores forweeks?

Okay, but could be better.

3 stars

This is ok, but there's an underlying twang which I didn't like, I much prefer Tesco Sweet Piccalilli, so I hope it's available again soon.

Absolutley lovely

5 stars

It's lovely with cheese, also with ham it's great.

Best ever!

5 stars

Tesco Sandwich Piccalilli is the best I've found - even better than any "famous" brands! And I like it being "sandwich" style, no big hard chunks to chew through.

Tesco Sandwich Piccalilli

5 stars

i have it every day with my lunch

Yuk!

2 stars

Tastes of not much really, just rather bitter. Also has a bitty texture to it. I prefer the standard Tesco Piccalilli.

