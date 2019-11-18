Ryvita Dark Rye Crisp Bread 250G

Good quality, low calorie snack to have with soup
Good quality, low calorie snack to have with soup and salad for lunch.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1444kJ/342kcal
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Manufacturers of Crispbreads The Ryvita Co. Ltd. Biggleswade, Bedfordshire
Rye Flour, Salt, Made with 106g of Rye Flour per 100g of product
Store in an airtight container to keep your Ryvita® fresh & crunchy!For Best Before End, Please See Side of Pack
Made in the UK
Approximately 25 slices per pack
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per Slice (10g)
|% RI** Per Slice
|Energy
|1444kJ/342kcal
|144kJ/34kcal
|2%
|Fat
|1.2g
|0.1g
|<1%
|(of which saturates)
|0.2g
|0.02g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|66.6g
|6.7g
|3%
|(of which sugars)
|3.0g
|0.3g
|<1%
|Fibre
|15.2g
|1.5g
|Protein
|8.5g
|0.9g
|2%
|Salt
|0.74g
|0.07g
|1%
|Magnesium
|76.2mg
|20%
|Iron
|2.1mg
|15%
|Zinc
|1.7mg
|17%
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Approximately 25 slices per pack
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019