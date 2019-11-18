By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ryvita Dark Rye Crisp Bread 250G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Ryvita Dark Rye Crisp Bread 250G
£ 1.19
£0.48/100g
Each 10g Slice contains
  • Energy144kJ 34kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.02g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.07g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1444kJ/342kcal

Product Description

  • Rye Crispbreads
  • Find lots more recipes and ideas at ryvita.co.uk or share your latest creation using #ryvita
  • The Prince's Countryside Fund
  • Tuck into crunchy rye goodness*
  • Helps maintain normal cholesterol*
  • *A diet low in saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels and a diet high in rye fibre contributes to normal bowel function, as part of a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Ryvita Crispbread is low in saturated fat and high in rye fibre.
  • At Ryvita, we think Rye is pretty special. It's rich in Fibre, low in saturated fat and is a natural source of Iron, Magnesium, & Zinc.
  • That's why our Crunchy Rye Breads are baked with Rye, to give you an easy way to get more Goodness* into your day.
  • There aren't any rules. Well, maybe one. Do & eat things that make you feel good
  • We believe healthy living is all about packing in as much good stuff as possible.

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Manufacturers of Crispbreads The Ryvita Co. Ltd. Biggleswade, Bedfordshire

  • High in fibre
  • No artificial ingredients
  • Foil wrapped for freshness
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g
  • A diet low in saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
  • A diet high in rye fibre contributes to normal bowel function
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rye Flour, Salt, Made with 106g of Rye Flour per 100g of product

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Oats (Gluten), Wheat (Gluten), Sesame Seeds, Soya

Storage

Store in an airtight container to keep your Ryvita® fresh & crunchy!For Best Before End, Please See Side of Pack

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • To open... simply pull & separate the ends.
  • Once opened, fold them down and seal with the tape provided.

Number of uses

Approximately 25 slices per pack

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Ryvita,
  • Freepost BF304,
  • Biggleswade,
  • Bedfordshire,
  • England,
  • SG18 9WE.

Return to

  • Queries, comments or suggestions?
  • Please phone the Free Ryvita® Careline on: 0808 231 0011 Monday-Friday or visit our website at www.ryvita.co.uk
  • Alternatively write to us:
  • Ryvita Care Team,
  • Freepost BF304,
  • Biggleswade,
  • Bedfordshire,
  • England,
  • SG18 9WE.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer Slice (10g)% RI** Per Slice
Energy 1444kJ/342kcal144kJ/34kcal2%
Fat 1.2g0.1g<1%
(of which saturates)0.2g0.02g<1%
Carbohydrate 66.6g6.7g3%
(of which sugars)3.0g0.3g<1%
Fibre 15.2g1.5g
Protein 8.5g0.9g2%
Salt 0.74g0.07g1%
Magnesium 76.2mg20%
Iron 2.1mg15%
Zinc 1.7mg17%
**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 / 2000kcal)---
Approximately 25 slices per pack---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality, low calorie snack to have with soup

5 stars

Good quality, low calorie snack to have with soup and salad for lunch.

