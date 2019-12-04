By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Laughing Cow Extra Light Cheese 8 Portions 140G

Laughing Cow Extra Light Cheese 8 Portions 140G
£ 1.40
£10.00/kg

Product Description

  • Extra Light Spread Cheese
  • Tasty & Light: The Laughing Cow® extra Light triangles are soft and delicious as well as being low fat - with 20 kcals per triangle.
  • With a dreamy creamy texture, the triangles are a brilliant snack with anything from crackers to celery.
  • Deliciously creamy, mild cheese spread
  • 20kcals per portions, 2% fat and low in saturated fat too!
  • Good source of calcium and a source of protein
  • No colours or preservatives added
  • Suitable for vegetarians and during pregnancy
  • Pack size: 140g
  • Good source of calcium
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheeses, Maltodextrin, Milk Proteins, Emulsifying Salts: Polyphosphates, Calcium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Flavouring, Thickener: Carrageenan

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Name and address

  • Fromageries BEL,
  • B.P. 292 08,
  • 75361 Paris Cedex 08,
  • France.

Return to

Net Contents

140g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 17.5g portion:
Energy 491kJ86kJ116kcal20kcal
Fat 2g0.4g
of which saturated fat1.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate 11g1.9g
of which sugars 6.5g1.1g
Protein 13.5g2.4g
Salt 1.6g0.28g
Calcium 600mg (75%*)105mg (13%*)
*Reference Intake--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

