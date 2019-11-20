By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Total Greek Strained Yogurt 500G

Total Greek Strained Yogurt 500G
£ 2.75
£0.55/100g

Product Description

  • Natural Greek Recipe Strained Yoghurt
  • Pronounced: Fa-yeh!
  • 3g sugars, 9g, protein, 93 kcal per 100g
  • 5% fat
  • Made with only milk and yoghurt cultures
  • High in protein
  • Source of calcium
  • No added sugar - contains only naturally occurring milk sugar
  • Gluten-free
  • Additive and preservative free
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 500g
  • No added sugar
  • High in protein
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Milk, Cream (Milk), Live Active Yoghurt Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Casei)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedDo not freeze Once opened consume within 5 days Use By: See Lid

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove paper disc on opening

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Fage International S.A.
  • 5, Rue des Primeurs
  • L-2361 Strassen,
  • Luxembourg.

Return to

  • uk.fage

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g%NRV*
Energy 389 kJ (93 kcal)
Fat 5.0 g
of which saturates 3.6 g
Carbohydrate 3.0 g
of which sugars 3.0 g
Protein 9.0 g
Salt 0.1 g
Calcium 121 mg15%
*Nutrient Reference Values--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

delicious

delicious

5 stars

love this, keeps me full from breakfast through to lunch. best with frozen raspberries and blueberries and a squirt of honey

My favourite yogurt. Creamy and tasty.

5 stars

My favourite yogurt. Creamy and tasty.

lovely yogurt

5 stars

the taste has improved. Absolutely amazing.

The best Greek Yogurt

5 stars

The best Greek Yogurt

What's happened to the normal Total yogurt? Tesco

1 stars

What's happened to the normal Total yogurt? Tesco's only seem to sell the 0% or the 5% now, both of which are basically not foods. They're certainly not Greek yoghurt and they have no place in a healthy diet.

