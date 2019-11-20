Total Greek Strained Yogurt 500G

delicious
love this, keeps me full from breakfast through to lunch. best with frozen raspberries and blueberries and a squirt of honey
My favourite yogurt. Creamy and tasty.
lovely yogurt
the taste has improved. Absolutely amazing.
The best Greek Yogurt
What's happened to the normal Total yogurt? Tesco
What's happened to the normal Total yogurt? Tesco's only seem to sell the 0% or the 5% now, both of which are basically not foods. They're certainly not Greek yoghurt and they have no place in a healthy diet.