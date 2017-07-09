Garnier Ultralift Night Time Cream 50Ml

These creams are brilliant
I have used your face creams day night and eye creams for at least 25years and every one says I have lovely skin which is good as I am 68 thank you
Light and easy to absorb
First I was delighted that these products come in light plastic jars! The product is easily absorbed and I have noticed a difference, I had not noticed any fragrance as others have. Interesting that so many reviewers are hardly in the Mature age group but are using this cream. Yes a bit expensive but it works.
Soft smooth skin
This product has a nice creamy texture and makes my skin feel soft and smooth.
Light and Creamy with no greasy residue
I like the feel and texture of this cream. It is soon absorbed and does not leave a greasy residue. It is light enough to use for daytime. I also like the plastic container, great for travelling.