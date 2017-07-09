By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Ultralift Night Time Cream 50Ml

Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Ultralift Night Time Cream 50Ml
£ 8.00
£16.00/100ml

Product Description

  • UltraLift Night Cream
  • Nourish your skin to reduce wrinkles leaving skin feeling firm & rested
  • Enriched formula with Pro-Retinol derived from nature
  • 50ml pot of ultra lift night cream
  • UltraLift complete beauty
  • Anti-wrinkle, firming, radiance boosting
  • Is garnier ultralift night cream right for me?
  • Yes if you are looking for a daily moisturiser that makes your skin look younger targeting wrinkles, loss of firmness and uneven complexion.
  • How is it different?
  • UltraLift complete beauty night cream is Garnier's new generation of anti-wrinkle care. For the first time, a Garnier moisturiser is enriched with regenerative plant cells, and has a triple anti-ageing action during the night: anti-wrinkle, firming and radiance boosting.
  • How does it work?
  • UltraLift Complete Beauty Night Cream acts at night which is an optimal time for skin renewal. Within 28 days it acts on the 3 major signs of skin ageing:
  • 1. Anti-Wrinkle: Visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles, even deep ones by plumping the skin with moisture.
  • 2. Firming: Leaves your skin feeling firmer and looking tightened.
  • 3. Radiance Boosting: Evens your skin complexion and reveals your natural radiance.
  • Its smooth texture leaves your skin feeling soft, comfortable and hydrated.
  • Regenerative plant cells innovation
  • Regenerative plant cells are powerful plant cells due to their ability to continuously regenerate themselves to sustain plant life cycle
  • Years of research has enabled Garnier to understand and identify how to target skin firmness, wrinkles and radiance.
  • Now Garnier introduces Regenerative Plant Cells in a complete skincare range, creating UltraLift Complete Beauty.
  • Recommended user age:
  • 35-60
  • Garnier Skin Naturals Philosophy
  • We use, wherever possible, naturally derived active ingredients which have been carefully extracted to preserve their quality and purity.
  • Our products are formulated and dermatologically tested to ensure effectiveness and respect for your skin.
  • Our products have proven efficacy and results that you can see for yourself.
  • Anti-wrinkle, firming, radiance boosting
  • Reduces the appearance of wrinkles - firms - evens complexion
  • Regenerative plant cells
  • Suitable for sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Lose up to 1 wrinkle grade in 28 days*
  • Using the Wrinkle reader inside the box
  • Step 1: Match your wrinkles to the closest image. Note the grade down.
  • Step 2: Apply UltraLift Complete Beauty Night Cream everyday for 28 days.
  • Step 3: Repeat step 1 and discover the results!
  • See the results for yourself!
  • Wrinkles appear reduced: up to -1 grade*.
  • Skin looks smoother, as if uncreased for 92% of women*
  • Skin looks visibly younger for 73% of women*.
  • *Consumer test on 52 women for 28 days.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • Garnier Customer Careline
  • 0800 0854 375 (UK), 1800 818 675 (ROI)
  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.garnier.co.uk
  • www.garnier.com

Net Contents

50ml ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

These creams are brilliant

5 stars

I have used your face creams day night and eye creams for at least 25years and every one says I have lovely skin which is good as I am 68 thank you

Light and easy to absorb

4 stars

First I was delighted that these products come in light plastic jars! The product is easily absorbed and I have noticed a difference, I had not noticed any fragrance as others have. Interesting that so many reviewers are hardly in the Mature age group but are using this cream. Yes a bit expensive but it works.

Soft smooth skin

4 stars

This product has a nice creamy texture and makes my skin feel soft and smooth.

Light and Creamy with no greasy residue

4 stars

I like the feel and texture of this cream. It is soon absorbed and does not leave a greasy residue. It is light enough to use for daytime. I also like the plastic container, great for travelling.

