Tesco Imperial Vodka 35Cl Bottle

5(2)Write a review
£ 5.75
£16.43/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • TRIPLE DISTILLED in the UK using 100% GRAIN SPIRIT from specially selected wheat varieties
  • Pack size: 35cl

Information

Country

United Kingdom

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Bottled in the U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

70cl e

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great quality, taste and price

5 stars

Great quality and value and size as I buy several that I give to my friends.

NICE

5 stars

This product has remained supportive. Good after a long and hard day at work.

