Tesco Special Reserve Scotch Whisky 70Cl

1(1)Write a review
£ 12.50
£17.86/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy230kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 919kJ / 222kcal

Product Description

  • Special Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky Alc 40% vol
  • Distilled in the highlands of Scotland and matured for a minimum of 3 years in oak casks. This superlative blend of the Finest single malt and highest quality grain Scotch whiskies is amber in colour with a sweet mellow taste.
  • Matured in oak casks
  • Distilled, aged & blended in Scotland
  • Minimum 3 years old
  • Selected by our spirit experts
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Scotland

Number of uses

This bottle contains 28 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy919kJ / 222kcal230kJ / 55kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor

1 stars

Very poor, thought it may have been good value but it is awful.

