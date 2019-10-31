Tesco Special Reserve Scotch Whisky 35Cl

Worth the money
Tastes like a good quality whisky.Used it when I had a cold.
Very good quality
Excellent quality, no difference to the well known established brands. Recommended
Special Whisky at a Special price
Some years ago I used to buy Bells , Teachers, Grants etc at whichever was the lowest price. One day I bought Tesco Special reserve and found it was as good as the one above I considered best. Have been buying it ever since in litre bottles though not 35cl. I only got this with a 70cl bottle as substitutes for 1 litre. Excellent whisky at a special price