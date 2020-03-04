By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Buster Bathroom Plug Unblocker 300Ml

4.5(6)Write a review
Buster Bathroom Plug Unblocker 300Ml
£ 2.33
£7.77/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • New ultra power formula clears hair and sludge from bathroom plugholes and pipes.
  • Want to see the back of germs, smells and stains?
  • Use Buster Plughole Sanitiser.
  • www.challs.com
  • Got a kitchen blockage?
  • Use Buster Kitchen Plughole Unblocker.
  • Dissolves hair and sludge
  • Stops slow draining water
  • For showers, baths and basins
  • Pack size: 0.3L

Information

Ingredients

Buster bathroom plughole unblocker contains amongst other ingredients: <5% Non - Ionic Surfactants, <5% Perfumes, 5-15 Chlorine-based bleaching agents

Storage

Always store upright in a cool, dry, safe place with cap securely closed

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • What to Do
  • For blockages and slow draining pipes
  • 1. Pour the entire bottle (300ml) slowly down the plughole
  • 2. Leave at least 15 minutes, but ideally overnight
  • 3. Flush through with lots of hot water
  • For regular use to stop build up
  • 1. Pour at least a third (100ml) of the bottle down the plughole
  • 2. Leave to work overnight before flushing through with hot water
  • 3. Use weekly
  • Use with Care
  • Suitable for use on all pipes and septic systems
  • Take care on gold plated fittings
  • Dispose of contents/ container in accordance with national regulations

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT
  • Read label before use
  • Very toxic to aquatic life
  • Contains sodium hypochlorite, solution 3.2% CI active, sodium hydroxide, N, N-dimethyltetradecylamine N-oxide, Silicic acid, sodium salt
  • Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
  • Do not get in eyes, on skin or on clothing
  • Do not breathe fumes
  • Wash contaminated skin thoroughly after handling
  • Wear protective eyewear, clothing and gloves
  • Keep out of reach of children
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand
  • Wash contaminated clothing before reuse. Contact with acids liberates toxic gas. Warning! Do not use together with other products. May release Dangerous gases (chlorine).
  • FIRST AID
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a POISON CENTRE/doctor.
  • IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water/shower.
  • IF INHALED: Remove person to fresh air and keep comfortable for breathing.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Challs International Ltd,
  • PO Box 7,
  • Ipswich,
  • IP7 6DH.

Return to

  • Challs International Ltd,
  • PO Box 7,
  • Ipswich,
  • IP7 6DH.
  • Tel: 01473 820999
  • www.challs.com
  • Email: buster@challs.com

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
  2. Environmentally damaging
View more safety information

DANGER IMPORTANT Read label before use Very toxic to aquatic life Contains sodium hypochlorite, solution 3.2% CI active, sodium hydroxide, N, N-dimethyltetradecylamine N-oxide, Silicic acid, sodium salt Causes severe skin burns and eye damage Do not get in eyes, on skin or on clothing Do not breathe fumes Wash contaminated skin thoroughly after handling Wear protective eyewear, clothing and gloves Keep out of reach of children If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand Wash contaminated clothing before reuse. Contact with acids liberates toxic gas. Warning! Do not use together with other products. May release Dangerous gases (chlorine). FIRST AID IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a POISON CENTRE/doctor. IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water/shower. IF INHALED: Remove person to fresh air and keep comfortable for breathing.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

UNBLOCKS!

5 stars

Used this down the shower plughole before I went to bed. The shower pan had almost filled with water by the time I had finished showering, so it was really stuck. However when I used it the next day it was completely clear!

Bust the blockage

5 stars

I found this product better than more popular makes, and has been repeatedly more assisting, and beneficial to clearing the blocked bathroom, and basin even when the other product has been in a larger bottle. Better try two Busters if you must than buy two lager bottles of a different make.

Didn't work at all, total waste of money

1 stars

Didn't work at all, total waste of money

Definitely recommend

5 stars

I'd definitely recommend this. The shower was completely blocked. Used a full bottle, left for 3 hours then drained and it cleared the blockage

Excellent

5 stars

This was excellent did a good job in clearing the drainage in our old shower unit and now I am dissapointed as it is out of stock!

Works as advertised

5 stars

I bought this more in hope than expectation, but it actually successfully unblocked a bathroom sink that had been getting progressively worse to the point where it was barely draining at all. Very easy to use. Probably not very ecologically friendly, but the green alternative (baking soda and vinegar) had no impact at all. I would recommend this as a last resort for a badly blocked drain.

Usually bought next

Mr Muscle Max Gel Unblocker 1000Ml

£ 3.00
£0.30/100ml

Offer

Mr Muscle Kitchen & Bath Drain Gel 500Ml

£ 3.95
£7.90/litre

Mr Muscle Drain Foamer 500Ml

£ 3.00
£6.00/litre

Offer

Hg Drain Hair Unblocker 450 Ml

£ 6.00
£15.00/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here