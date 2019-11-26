Tesco Smoked Kippers With Butter

Skippered
Best, kippers I've tasted, lovely smoke flavoured.
Excessifly salty
Excessifly salty
Salty
I looked forward to having this for tea what a let down it was so,so,so! vey salty so left half
tasty
very very tasty
Far too salty!
We regularly have kippers for Sunday morning breakfast but these seem to be more salty now than ever. Shame - couldn’t even eat them!
every bite had bones in it I will never buy again
every bite had bones in it I will never buy again
to salty
this was not a good buy far to salty come on Tescos try these salty kippers yourself
if you like kippers you will love these. Easy to c
if you like kippers you will love these. Easy to cook taste great.
Quick, Easy, Inexpensive,Nourishing.
What a good freezer filler for a quick easy and nourishing meal. I love eating kipper generally but sometimes make sandwiches from the fillets. Delicious!
I am now addicted to kippers...
These are SO good! Succulent, gorgeous smokey flavour, not too salty, and no bones. Hooked now - perfect Sunday breakfast treat.