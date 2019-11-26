By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Smoked Kippers With Butter

Tesco Smoked Kippers With Butter
£ 1.36
£6.50/kg
One typical fillet
  • Energy755kJ 182kcal
    9%
  • Fat13.6g
    19%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt2.1g
    35%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 888kJ / 214kcal

Product Description

  • Herring (Clupea harengus) fillets, dyed, with butter.
  • Responsibly Sourced. Working with a fourth generation family run business in Aberdeenshire, our wild caught herring is responsibly sourced from the North East Atlantic. These butterflied fillets are cured to lock in succulence, then gently kiln smoked using smouldering beechwood for a subtle sweetness. Prepared with the skin on for ease of cooking and to give a fuller flavour.
  • Gently smoked with beechwood chips for a fuller flavour.

Information

Ingredients

Herring (Fish) (96%), Butter (Milk), Salt, Annatto

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk and fish.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 2mins45sec, 2mins15sec, Do not pierce the film. Place on a non metallic plate. Cook on full power. Please note that the pack will vent during cooking and this may sound as a small pop. Take care when removing from microwave as some steam may escape. (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
For best results, cook in the microwave.
800W / 900W 2 mins 45 secs / 2 mins 15 secs

Do not pierce the film. Place on a non metallic plate. Cook on full power. Please note that the pack will vent during cooking and this may sound as a small pop. Take care when removing from microwave as some steam may escape.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Wild caught in the NE Atlantic – North Sea, Fishing Gear Trawls

Number of uses

2-3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical fillet (85g)
Energy888kJ / 214kcal755kJ / 182kcal
Fat16.0g13.6g
Saturates4.1g3.5g
Carbohydrate0.9g0.8g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.5g14.0g
Salt2.5g2.1g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)3mg2mg
Vitamin D8.96µg (179%NRV)7.62µg (152%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Skippered

5 stars

Best, kippers I've tasted, lovely smoke flavoured.

Excessifly salty

1 stars

Excessifly salty

Salty

1 stars

I looked forward to having this for tea what a let down it was so,so,so! vey salty so left half

tasty

5 stars

very very tasty

Far too salty!

1 stars

We regularly have kippers for Sunday morning breakfast but these seem to be more salty now than ever. Shame - couldn’t even eat them!

every bite had bones in it I will never buy again

1 stars

every bite had bones in it I will never buy again

to salty

5 stars

this was not a good buy far to salty come on Tescos try these salty kippers yourself

if you like kippers you will love these. Easy to c

5 stars

if you like kippers you will love these. Easy to cook taste great.

Quick, Easy, Inexpensive,Nourishing.

5 stars

What a good freezer filler for a quick easy and nourishing meal. I love eating kipper generally but sometimes make sandwiches from the fillets. Delicious!

I am now addicted to kippers...

5 stars

These are SO good! Succulent, gorgeous smokey flavour, not too salty, and no bones. Hooked now - perfect Sunday breakfast treat.

