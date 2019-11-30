Tesco Tuscan Bean Soup 400G

Disappointed
This was one of my favourite soups, but sadly not any more. It used to be flavoursome and thick, now lacks flavour and is runny. Why change a good product!
Terrible new recipe
New ones are terrible, used to eat this all the time I mean like 10 tins a week lol, but now I won’t ever buy it again! Ruined it!
New version is far inferior
the new version of this product has gone from 24% beans to 13% with 10% lentils. It is now runny and lacking of vegetables. so much so the old label said it was 2 or your 5 a day now it's 1. Cost cutting that's ruined the product I used to eat a lot.
Superb soup
Can't be bettered really taste though little bit spicy but nothing too hot
My husband thinks this is the best soup he has had in a long time
A Golden Glow for an autumn day
Better than another brand named bean soup. A tasty satisfying soup we have at lunchtime.
Love this soup!
One of the few bean soups I've managed to find on the market, and I love it! It's slightly spicy but not too hot to be uncomfortable, has a pleasing texture and is satisfyingly filling. I often make my own soup but keep this on hand for times when I need a warming soup in a hurry.
A once great product that has now been "improved".
This used to be the one of the best soups you could buy anywhere imho - thick, filling and full of flavour (with just a slight spicy kick to it) - but the recipe changed a couple of times for the worse (albeit slightly) in the past two years, and the price has recently shot up by a whopping two thirds, bringing it into line with the Tesco chunky soups range. No longer the great bargain it once was, and I don't buy it any more.