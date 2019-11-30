By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tuscan Bean Soup 400G

3.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Tuscan Bean Soup 400G
£ 0.80
£0.20/100g
½ of a can
  • Energy444kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 222kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Chunky Tuscan inspired bean soup.
  • WARMLY SPICED With borlotti, black eyed and flageolet beans for a hearty mix
  • WARMLY SPICED With borlotti, black eyed and flageolet beans for a hearty mix
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée (31%), Water, Mixed Beans (15%) [Black Eyed Beans, Borlotti Beans, Flageolet Beans, Water], Red Lentils, Carrot, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Onion, Modified Maize Starch, Red Lentil Flour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Cumin, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Sugar, Leek Powder, Onion Powder, Coriander, Chilli Powder, Paprika, Spinach Powder, Flavouring, Basil, Thyme, Oregano.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3½ mins, 900W 3 mins
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 2 mins (800W/900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for another 1 minute 30 seconds (800W), 1 minute (900W).
Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.
Time: 3 - 4 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (200g)
Energy222kJ / 53kcal444kJ / 105kcal
Fat0.7g1.3g
Saturates<0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate7.7g15.3g
Sugars1.4g2.7g
Fibre2.4g4.9g
Protein2.8g5.6g
Salt0.4g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

8 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointed

2 stars

This was one of my favourite soups, but sadly not any more. It used to be flavoursome and thick, now lacks flavour and is runny. Why change a good product!

Terrible new recipe

1 stars

New ones are terrible, used to eat this all the time I mean like 10 tins a week lol, but now I won’t ever buy it again! Ruined it!

New version is far inferior

1 stars

the new version of this product has gone from 24% beans to 13% with 10% lentils. It is now runny and lacking of vegetables. so much so the old label said it was 2 or your 5 a day now it's 1. Cost cutting that's ruined the product I used to eat a lot.

Superb soup

5 stars

Can't be bettered really taste though little bit spicy but nothing too hot

My husband thinks this is the best soup he has had

5 stars

My husband thinks this is the best soup he has had in a long time

A Golden Glow for an autumn day

5 stars

Better than another brand named bean soup. A tasty satisfying soup we have at lunchtime.

Love this soup!

5 stars

One of the few bean soups I've managed to find on the market, and I love it! It's slightly spicy but not too hot to be uncomfortable, has a pleasing texture and is satisfyingly filling. I often make my own soup but keep this on hand for times when I need a warming soup in a hurry.

A once great product that has now been "improved".

3 stars

This used to be the one of the best soups you could buy anywhere imho - thick, filling and full of flavour (with just a slight spicy kick to it) - but the recipe changed a couple of times for the worse (albeit slightly) in the past two years, and the price has recently shot up by a whopping two thirds, bringing it into line with the Tesco chunky soups range. No longer the great bargain it once was, and I don't buy it any more.

