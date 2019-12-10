By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kahlua Coffee Liqueur 70Cl

£ 10.00
£14.29/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Coffee Liqueur
  • Originating in Mexico, Kahlúa has become the number one selling coffee liqueur in the world. Since 1936 Kahlua stands for a rich heritage, full of diversity and color; something truly unique.
  • Kahlua Original is the hero ingredient in many cult cocktails and drinks, to name a few: White Russian, Espresso Martini, Mudslide. It will turn the average evening into a fun and different social highlight.
  • Rum and Coffee Liqueur
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

14

ABV

20% vol

Country

Mexico

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy on the rocks or in your favourite cocktail: Suggested serve: The Kahlúa guide on
  • How to make
  • 2 Parts Absolut Vodka
  • 1 Part Kahlúa
  • 1 Part Heavy Cream
  • Fill a rocks glass with cubed ice. Add the Kahlúa and Absolut Vodka, finish up with a cream layer. Tip: Ok, It'll never b e as pretty as the pictures. But, the layering is manageable at home just pour the cream of the back of a spoon.
  • Another tip: Serve with a straw and stir it up, little darling stir it up.

Name and address

  • Pernod Ricard USA,
  • 7401 Highway 45 South,
  • Fort Smith, AR 72916,
  • USA.

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK,
  • Customer Services,
  • Building 12 Chiswick Park,
  • 566 Chiswick High Road,
  • London,
  • W4 5AN.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

