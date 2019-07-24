Pedigree Markies Marrowbone Snacks 500G

Good buy my dog can not get enough of these treats
ideal for little bribes
my little Hamish loves them works wonders when we are trying to get him in from the garden for bed. He can also count them.
Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Marrowbone, including 4% Meat), Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Preservatives
Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: See back of Box
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|14.3
|Fat content:
|10.7
|Inorganic matter:
|8.2
|Crude fibres:
|1.3
|Energy:
|365kcal/100g
|Calcium:
|1.7
|Omega 3 fatty acids:
|1010 mg/kg
|Vitamin A:
|4767 IU
|Vitamin E:
|47.7 mg
|Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:
|43.5 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020
