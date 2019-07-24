By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pedigree Markies Marrowbone Snacks 500G

4.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Pedigree Markies Marrowbone Snacks 500G
£ 1.75
£3.50/kg

Product Description

  • Complementary pet food for adult dogs.
  • Pedigree® offer a complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and treats
  • Complementary pet food
  • 500g Pedigree Markies dog treat
  • Dog biscuits with Omega 3
  • Delicious Biscuits for your pet with Marrowbone
  • Dogs love to play - Markies™ treats are crunchy dog biscuits filled with a tasty centre dogs adore. They're great to roll, throw and catch, which makes for delicious and fun playtimes.
  • Markies™ treats have added Omega 3, vitamins and minerals, and contain no artificial colours or flavours, so you can feel good about it too!
  • By living life to the full, dogs help us enjoy the simple joys of everyday life. The treats we feed our pets, as a reward, to bond, train or just play, are the little ways we celebrate the joy they bring to us.
  • With the help of nutritionists and vets at Waltham™ Centre for Pet Nutrition, Pedigree® has created a varied range of tasty dog treats that come in all shapes, sizes and textures. All to keep dogs exuberant, the way we love them.
  • At Pedigree®, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us.
  • The Pedigree® complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs' exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
  • PEDIGREE®. Delicious treats, chews, hearty main meals and complete dry foods for all dogs.
  • Deliciously filled dog biscuits you can roll, with a crunchy outer and a tasty centre
  • Complementary pet food developed by nutritionists and vets at Waltham™ Centre for Pet Nutrition
  • Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life, vitamins to help maintain your dog's natural defences and minerals including calcium to help give him strong bones
  • Delicious dog treats that contain no artificial colours or flavours
  • Available in a range of sizes to suit every dog (mini, medium and large)
  • Pack size: 500G
  • Omega 3 to help keep him fit for life
  • Vitamins to help maintain his natural defences
  • Minerals including calcium to help give him strong bones

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Marrowbone, including 4% Meat), Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Preservatives

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: See back of Box

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding instructions:
  • Medium dogs, e.g. Cocker Spaniel, feed up to 8 biscuits per week. Large dogs, e.g. Labrador, feed up to 16 biscuits per week. Please reduce main meal accordingly.
  • Fresh drinking water should always be available.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • GB - Mars Petcare UK,
  • PO Box 9346,
  • Melton Mowbray,
  • LE13 9DR.
  • IRL - Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,

Return to

  • For help & advice call free Mon-Fri (9.00am - 5.00pm)
  • PEDIGREE® Careline 0800 0133131 (UK residents only)
  • In the Republic of Ireland, please phone: Lo-call 1890 812 315
  • Address all enquiries to:
  • GB - Mars Petcare UK,
  • PO Box 9346,
  • Melton Mowbray,
  • LE13 9DR.
  • www.uk.pedigree.com
  • IRL - Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:14.3
Fat content:10.7
Inorganic matter:8.2
Crude fibres:1.3
Energy:365kcal/100g
Calcium:1.7
Omega 3 fatty acids:1010 mg/kg
Vitamin A:4767 IU
Vitamin E:47.7 mg
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:43.5 mg
Additives per kg:-
Nutritional additives:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good buy my dog can not get enough of these treats

4 stars

Good buy my dog can not get enough of these treats

ideal for little bribes

5 stars

my little Hamish loves them works wonders when we are trying to get him in from the garden for bed. He can also count them.

