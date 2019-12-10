Mount Gay Barbados Rum 70Cl Bottle
Product Description
- Rum
- A legal deed dated 20th of February 1703 confirms the existence of a Pot Still House on our sugar cane estate in Barbados, establishing us as the world's oldest rum producer. Eclipse's perfectly balanced aromas and medium body epitomize Mount Gay's signature style of crafting and blending Pot Still Rums.
- Eclipse handcrafted rum
- Pack size: 70cl
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
Barbados
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Barbados
Name and address
- Rum Produced, Blended and Exported by:
- Mount Gay Distilleries Limited,
- Brandons,
- St Michael,
- Barbados,
- West Indies.
Importer address
- Remy Cointreau Europe & Mea,
- Le Lumion,
- Route François Peyrot 10-12-14,
- 1218 Le Grand,
- Saconnex,
- Suisse.
Distributor address
- Remy Cointreau Europe & Mea,
- Le Lumion,
- Route François Peyrot 10-12-14,
- 1218 Le Grand,
- Saconnex,
- Suisse.
Return to
- www.mountgayrum.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
700ml ℮
