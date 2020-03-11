Organix 12 Month Apple And Orange Fruit And Cereal Bar

Our new favourite snack bar!
These are now my little mans new favourites (he’s 16m). These are delicious!!! Really nice oaty texture & bursting with flavour. Always pleased to find new products which are healthy for him (and my 2 older girls) to eat in between meals. Love the packaging too. All round fab bar which we will definitely be getting again!
This is the second time I have purchased this flav
This is the second time I have purchased this flavour Organix bar for my daughter within two weeks. She loves the mixed flavour of orange and apple. The affordable bars are now a healthy regular snack in our home.
Sweet Oaty Treat
Good snack for satisfying the little ones’ sweet cravings, these have a pleasant, slightly tangy taste and are a perfect size for a healthier treat between meals.
Healthy kids' product with fun branding. These are
Healthy kids' product with fun branding. These are a big hit in our house. I love how easy they are for giving my children on the go and there are never any complaints from my kids when these are offered.
Packed full of flavour
Bursting with flavour, these bar are perfect for a sweet fix and are filling too! My children love them and they have made a regular appearance in our shopping basket!
These apple and orange oaty bars are great, easy t
These apple and orange oaty bars are great, easy to carry in the changing bag for when hunger strikes.
Our favourite oat bars
These are a tasty, filling treat for my son. The wholegrain oats seem to fill him up in between meals when he needs a snack. They are easy and convenient to take with us when we are out and about and great value in my opinion too. We have tried other oat bars but these seem to be his favourite.
A perfect snack for on the go
My daughter really enjoys all the Organix Soft Oaty Bars, but the Apple and Orange variety are her favourite. They have a slight tanginess to them which she loves. They are made with quality, wholesome, organic ingredients so are a guilt free and easy snack to give to your child when out and about.
Full of goodness
This is a great snack to put in your bag or a lunch box treat. Good size, tasty and pretty healthy. No unknown ingredients and full on flavour. My 2 year old niece loves these - she asks for them whenever she visits.