Organix 12 Month Apple And Orange Fruit And Cereal Bar

image 1 of Organix 12 Month Apple And Orange Fruit And Cereal Bar
Product Description

  • Organic apple & orange soft oaty bars containing a blend of wholegrain oats, raisins, apple juice and orange oil
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • Goodies has a great new look, same great taste!
  • Our tasty apple & orange oat bars are packed with organic juicy raisins and wholegrain oats, making them ideal toddler snack bars.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable for 12+ months
  • No added salt
  • Nothing artificial
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 180G
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats 47.9%, Raisins (contains Sunflower Oil) 33.9%, Sunflower Oil 12.0%, Apple Juice Concentrate 6.0%, Orange Oil 0.2%, Total 100%

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts, Soya and Milk as this food is made in a factory that handles Nuts, Soya and Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before see lid

Produce of

Made under organic standards in Switzerland

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • We're here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

6 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper bar
Energy 1784kJ/426kcal535kJ/128kcal
Fat 19g5.6g
of which saturates 2.2g0.7g
Carbohydrate 55g17g
of which sugars 26g7.9g
Fibre 5.9g1.8g
Protein 6.6g2.0g
Sodium <0.01g<0.01g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g
Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

Our new favourite snack bar!

5 stars

These are now my little mans new favourites (he’s 16m). These are delicious!!! Really nice oaty texture & bursting with flavour. Always pleased to find new products which are healthy for him (and my 2 older girls) to eat in between meals. Love the packaging too. All round fab bar which we will definitely be getting again!

This is the second time I have purchased this flav

5 stars

This is the second time I have purchased this flavour Organix bar for my daughter within two weeks. She loves the mixed flavour of orange and apple. The affordable bars are now a healthy regular snack in our home.

Sweet Oaty Treat

5 stars

Good snack for satisfying the little ones’ sweet cravings, these have a pleasant, slightly tangy taste and are a perfect size for a healthier treat between meals.

Healthy kids' product with fun branding. These are

4 stars

Healthy kids' product with fun branding. These are a big hit in our house. I love how easy they are for giving my children on the go and there are never any complaints from my kids when these are offered.

Packed full of flavour

5 stars

Bursting with flavour, these bar are perfect for a sweet fix and are filling too! My children love them and they have made a regular appearance in our shopping basket!

These apple and orange oaty bars are great, easy t

5 stars

These apple and orange oaty bars are great, easy to carry in the changing bag for when hunger strikes.

Our favourite oat bars

5 stars

These are a tasty, filling treat for my son. The wholegrain oats seem to fill him up in between meals when he needs a snack. They are easy and convenient to take with us when we are out and about and great value in my opinion too. We have tried other oat bars but these seem to be his favourite.

A perfect snack for on the go

5 stars

My daughter really enjoys all the Organix Soft Oaty Bars, but the Apple and Orange variety are her favourite. They have a slight tanginess to them which she loves. They are made with quality, wholesome, organic ingredients so are a guilt free and easy snack to give to your child when out and about.

Full of goodness

5 stars

This is a great snack to put in your bag or a lunch box treat. Good size, tasty and pretty healthy. No unknown ingredients and full on flavour. My 2 year old niece loves these - she asks for them whenever she visits.

