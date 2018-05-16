Denman Classic Brush D14

Product Description
- Small Styling Brush D14
- Our definitive Denman styling brush in miniature form. Our unique sculpted pins deliver the ultimate in controlled styling and natural curl definition. Its compact size means it's perfect to take with you on the go.
- What does it do?
- Our definitive hairbrush for on the go styling, the D14 styles, shapes, defines curls, detangles and smooths the hair.
- What is it best for?
- Styling On-The-Go
- How does it work?
- Five rows of sculpted round-ended nylon pins separate, shape hair and define curls when hair is wet
- The styling edges of the half-round brush create tension when shaping the hair during blow-styling
- Unique pin pattern provides deliver extra grip and tension
- Perfect for:
- One-the-go styling
- Controlled styling
- Detangling wet and dry hair
- Separating and defining wet curls
- Sculpting and styling hair
- Blow-drying & Blow-styling
- Smoothing styled, straight hair
- Why not try?
- Looking for something a little larger? Why not try our iconic Denman D3 Styling Brush?
- Remove loose hair from brush with a comb
- Can be used with a hair-dryer
- Gloss finish
