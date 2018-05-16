Right Guard Total Defence 5 Sport Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

Product Description
- Total Defence 5 Sport 48H Protection Anti-Perspirant
- Join us: Facebook.com/UKRightGuard
- Start your day right!
- Right Guard fights the five signs of perspiration:
- 1. Odour
- 2. Wetness
- 3. Stickiness
- 4. Bacteria
- 5. Stains*
- New Odour Block Technology: With Triple Boost Formula for stronger odour mask and longer lasting freshness**
- 48 Hour Lasting Confidence
- Alcohol-free and dermatologically tested
- Clean and sporty masculine fragrance
- * Protection against yellow stains
- ** Compared to previous Right Guard formula
- New odour block technology
- Fights the 5 signs of perspiration
- 0% alcohol
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Butane, Propane, Cyclomethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Isobutane, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Isopropyl Myristate, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Linalool, Limonene, Sodium Starch Octenyl Succinate, 2-Benzylheptanol, Menthyl Acetate, Geraniol, Phenoxyethanol, Citral, Benzyl Alcohol, Eugenol, Coumarin, Cyclohexylethanol
Preparation and Usage
- To use: Shake well before use. Use in short bursts. Hold upright not less than 15 cm from underarm and spray. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin.
Warnings
- Danger. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Use in well ventilated places. Do not spray into eyes.
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Name and address
- Henkel Ltd.,
- HP2 4RQ.
Return to
- Questions or comments?
- 0800 328 9214 (UK), 1800 535 634 (Ireland)
- Alternatively, e-mail us at: consumer.advisory@henkel.com
- Henkel Ltd.,
- HP2 4RQ.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
DANGER Danger. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Use in well ventilated places. Do not spray into eyes. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020