Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water With Lemon 1 Litre

£ 0.50
£0.05/100ml

One glass (250ml)
  • Energy25kJ 6kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated low calorie lime flavoured Indian tonic water made with lime juice from concentrate and sweeteners.
  • CITRUSY & BITTERSWEET Made for mixing, with a twist of lemon Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks and mixers for decades. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • Pack size: 1000ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (1.0%), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavourings (contain Quinine Hydrochloride), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy10kJ / 2kcal25kJ / 6kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.1g
Sugars0.0g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

HATE THIS SIZE BOTTLE

1 stars

This is no good. Want the small bottles you did. Once opened it quickly looses its fizz. That’s why the small bottles are better. PLEASE re introduce the small tonic water bottles. I’m having to go elsewhere now to get them. This is VERY annoying. I don’t want the small cans either as again once opened they loose their fizz and there is no way to seal them to keep them fizzy. Why on earth do you stop selling something that was so good!

Excellent quality and good value

5 stars

I buy this regularly and drink it with Tesco Gin. Most enjoyable and saves me a considerable sum of money over a month. Smaller branded tonics are far more expensive and taste no better.

Good value for money

5 stars

Keeps it's fizz

