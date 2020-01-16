Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water With Lemon 1 Litre

HATE THIS SIZE BOTTLE
This is no good. Want the small bottles you did. Once opened it quickly looses its fizz. That’s why the small bottles are better. PLEASE re introduce the small tonic water bottles. I’m having to go elsewhere now to get them. This is VERY annoying. I don’t want the small cans either as again once opened they loose their fizz and there is no way to seal them to keep them fizzy. Why on earth do you stop selling something that was so good!
Excellent quality and good value
I buy this regularly and drink it with Tesco Gin. Most enjoyable and saves me a considerable sum of money over a month. Smaller branded tonics are far more expensive and taste no better.
Good value for money
Keeps it's fizz