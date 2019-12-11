By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dole Fruit Bowl Peaches In Juice 4X113g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Dole Fruit Bowl Peaches In Juice 4X113g
£ 2.00
£0.74/100g

New

Product Description

  • Peaches in fruit juice
  • Share the sunshine
  • 1 fruit pot from this Dole pack will provide you with 1 of your recommended 5 a day portions of fruit & vegetables.
  • Net weight (4 x 113g) 452g e
  • Drained weight (4 x 65g) 260g
  • 1 cup counts as 1 of your 5 a day
  • Pack size: 272g

Information

Ingredients

Peaches 56%, White Grape Juice from Concentrate, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Best served chilled, but does not require refrigeration.Best before: see back panel.

Produce of

Manufactured in Greece

Warnings

  • Caution: May contain pits or pit fragments.

Name and address

  • Dole Packaged Foods Europe,
  • 36 rue de Chateadun,
  • F-75009 Paris,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.dole.com

Drained weight

4 x 65g

Net Contents

4 x 113g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 241 kJ/57 kcal
Fat 0.2 g
of which saturated 0 g
Carbohydrates12.5 g
of which sugars 11 g
Fibre 1.2 g
Protein 0.7 g
Salt <0.01 g
Vitamin C 35 mg (44%*)
*Nutrient Reference Value-

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: May contain pits or pit fragments.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Dole Fruit Bowl Mandarins In Juice 4X113g

£ 2.00
£0.44/100g

Dole Fruit Salad With Cherry 4X113g

£ 2.00
£0.44/100g

Tesco Pear And Peach Pieces In Fruit Juice 4X120g

£ 1.50
£0.47/100g

Del Monte Fruit Express Gold Pineapple In Juice 4X113g

£ 1.50
£0.33/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here