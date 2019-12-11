Dole Fruit Bowl Peaches In Juice 4X113g
Product Description
- Peaches in fruit juice
- Share the sunshine
- 1 fruit pot from this Dole pack will provide you with 1 of your recommended 5 a day portions of fruit & vegetables.
- Net weight (4 x 113g) 452g e
- Drained weight (4 x 65g) 260g
- 1 cup counts as 1 of your 5 a day
- Pack size: 272g
Information
Ingredients
Peaches 56%, White Grape Juice from Concentrate, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Storage
Best served chilled, but does not require refrigeration.Best before: see back panel.
Produce of
Manufactured in Greece
Warnings
- Caution: May contain pits or pit fragments.
Name and address
- Dole Packaged Foods Europe,
- 36 rue de Chateadun,
- F-75009 Paris,
- France.
Return to
- www.dole.com
Drained weight
4 x 65g
Net Contents
4 x 113g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|241 kJ/57 kcal
|Fat
|0.2 g
|of which saturated
|0 g
|Carbohydrates
|12.5 g
|of which sugars
|11 g
|Fibre
|1.2 g
|Protein
|0.7 g
|Salt
|<0.01 g
|Vitamin C
|35 mg (44%*)
|*Nutrient Reference Value
|-
Safety information
