Celeriac Catchweight

image 1 of Celeriac Catchweight
£ 1.14
£1.40/kg
  Energy104kJ 25kcal
    1%
  Fat0.4g
    1%
  Sugars1.8g
    2%
  Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 104kJ / 25kcal

Product Description

  • Celeriac
  • A sweet yet nutty tasting vegetable, ideal for a vegetable mash or an autumnal soup

Information

Ingredients

Celeriac (Celery)

Storage

For maximum freshness, store in a cool dry place. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom,Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove from packaging wash and peel Chop into 1cm chunks, boil for 10 minutes and mash

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Catchweight

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical (100g) serving contains
Energy104kJ / 25kcal104kJ / 25kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate2.3g2.3g
Sugars1.8g1.8g
Fibre3.7g3.7g
Protein1.2g1.2g
Salt0.3g0.3g

6 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

NO PLASTIC

1 stars

Loose but wrapped in plastic??? Come on Tesco!!!

BEWARE - MINE WAS TINY LIKE A TANGERINE

1 stars

BEWARE - MINE WAS SMALLER THAN THE SIZE OF A SMALL VARIETY APPLE/TANGERINE - PRICEY !!!

Healthy good price

4 stars

Healthy good price

Rotten

2 stars

Delivered rotten, just realised that. Looks like the only option to return is to make a phone call and to speak to an operator. Really weird.

size is everything

2 stars

It seems to get smaller each time I order it! I love the product, not the size...

random sizes

1 stars

one week we order one celeriac to try (an loved it), and it was big enough to feed four of us, next week we order and get tiny ones. DO not order by quantity as who knows what you will get. Order by weight

