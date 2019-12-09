Celeriac Catchweight

NO PLASTIC
Loose but wrapped in plastic??? Come on Tesco!!!
BEWARE - MINE WAS TINY LIKE A TANGERINE
BEWARE - MINE WAS SMALLER THAN THE SIZE OF A SMALL VARIETY APPLE/TANGERINE - PRICEY !!!
Healthy good price
Rotten
Delivered rotten, just realised that. Looks like the only option to return is to make a phone call and to speak to an operator. Really weird.
size is everything
It seems to get smaller each time I order it! I love the product, not the size...
random sizes
one week we order one celeriac to try (an loved it), and it was big enough to feed four of us, next week we order and get tiny ones. DO not order by quantity as who knows what you will get. Order by weight