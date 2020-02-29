Nicotinell Fruit Gum 2Mg 96S

Product Description
- Fruit 2mg Medicated Chewing Gum
- Nicotine
- Indication: Relief of nicotine withdrawal symptoms, in nicotine dependency as an aid to smoking cessation.
- Sugar free
- For smokers of less than 20 a day
- Helps you stop smoking
- Low strength coated
Information
Ingredients
Each piece of Gum contains 2mg of Nicotine (as 10mg Nicotine Polacrilin (1:4)), Contains Sorbitol (E420), Gum Base (containing Butylhydroxytoluene (E321)), Calcium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate Anhydrous, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Polacrilin, Glycerol (E422), Purified Water, Levomenthol, Tutti Flavouring, Saccharin, Sodium Saccharin, Acesulfame Potassium, Xylitol (E967), Mannitol (E421), Gelatin, Titanium Dioxide (E171), Carnauba wax, Talc
Storage
Do not store above 25°C
Preparation and Usage
- You are more likely to quit smoking when using this product with help from your pharmacist, doctor, a trained counsellor, or a support programme.
- Read carefully the package leaflet before use.
- If you smoke;
- Less than 20 cigarettes per day: use Nicotinell 2 mg medicated chewing-gum
- 20-30 cigarettes per day: you can use either Nicotinell 2 mg or Nicotinell 4 mg medicated chewing-gum
- More than 30 cigarettes per day: use Nicotinell 4 mg medicated chewing-gum
- For adults over 18 years of age.
- Instructions for Use: For oromucosal use. This product is designed to be chewed, do not swallow. Chew one piece of gum when you feel the urge to smoke. Most people use 8-12 pieces of gum a day. Do not use more than 1 piece of gum at a time and do not use more than 25 pieces of 2 mg gum a day. For information on how to use Nicotinell please see the enclosed leaflet.
- Read the leaflet for further information.
Warnings
- Do not exceed the stated dose.
- If you are still using Nicotinell after 9 months you should speak to your doctor or pharmacist.
- Warnings and Precautions for use
- Do not use if you:
- are allergic (hypersensitive) to nicotine or any of the other ingredients
- are a non-smoker.
- Consult your doctor, nurse or pharmacist before starting to use Nicotinell if you:
- are under 18 years of age
- are pregnant or breast feeding
- have a heart, circulatory or stomach problems (including ulcers)
- are under a doctor's care or taking other medication
- have an intolerance to some sugars
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Name and address
- PA Holder:
- GlaxoSmithKline (Ireland) Limited,
- 12 Riverwalk,
- City West Business Campus,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
Return to
- GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (Ireland) Limited,
- 12 Riverwalk,
- City West Business Campus,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
96 x Pieces
Safety information
