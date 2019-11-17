By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Garlic Lovers Pepper Grinder 40G

Tesco Garlic Lovers Pepper Grinder 40G
£ 2.00
£0.50/10g
½ of a teaspoon
  • Energy50kJ 12kcal
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1250kJ / 296kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoning mix with garlic.
  • PUNCHY & AROMATIC
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dried Garlic (47%), Dried Onion, Dried Red Pepper, Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper, Dried Parsley, Dried Green Pepper.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

40g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml½ of a teaspoon (4g)
Energy1250kJ / 296kcal50kJ / 12kcal
Fat1.0g0.0g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate51.6g2.1g
Sugars7.4g0.3g
Fibre11.2g0.4g
Protein14.5g0.6g
Salt10.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

As i said with the pepper ..I love this to bits al

5 stars

As i said with the pepper ..I love this to bits always use it ..I just dont like the Label ..love the Big G ..

Tasty and versatile

5 stars

I sprinkle this over oven roast spuds before baking. It makes really tasty spuds to accompany barbecued meats and salad. I also liberally grind it into mascarpone, with a little chicken stock and some minced garlic (add a little milk if it becomes too thick). Add some chopped button mushrooms too if you like. It makes a great white sauce to serve over chicken breasts.

