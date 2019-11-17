Tesco Garlic Lovers Pepper Grinder 40G

As i said with the pepper ..I love this to bits al
As i said with the pepper ..I love this to bits always use it ..I just dont like the Label ..love the Big G ..
Tasty and versatile
I sprinkle this over oven roast spuds before baking. It makes really tasty spuds to accompany barbecued meats and salad. I also liberally grind it into mascarpone, with a little chicken stock and some minced garlic (add a little milk if it becomes too thick). Add some chopped button mushrooms too if you like. It makes a great white sauce to serve over chicken breasts.