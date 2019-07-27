By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Basics Scissors 3 Pack

4.5(31)Write a review
Tesco Basics Scissors 3 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.50/each

Product Description

  • Features 3 pairs of scissors
  • Ideal for home & craft use
  • Stainess steel blades
  • Perfect for any home and any room. Each pair has stainless steel blades and are ideal for kitchen or craft use. Blade length ranges from 9cm up to 14cm.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

31 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Surprisingly good scissors

5 stars

Perfectly good scissors, can’t be beaten price wise and work well, Hopefully they will not blunt/ break too quickly!

Don't cut !

2 stars

Really poor. Don't cut well at all. Better to go for a high quality brand like Poundland.

Basic kitchen scissors

4 stars

I bought these a while ago Not used them yet. Look great value for money

good value for money

4 stars

good, sharp, lightweight set of scissors that will cut paper, but not so good on fabric, yet cope with trimming husband`s sideburns I`m informed! Only downside for me is that the position of the holes for putting your fingers through makes them a little uncomfortable to use.......they rub and dig in.

good quality

5 stars

bought these for my mum as hers were blunt and she loves them

cut well

5 stars

didnt expect them to cut this well through and through at this price

Really good knives

5 stars

These knives are really good and good value ,Thankyou Tesco

sturdy simple and effective scissors

5 stars

good product again from tesco . no issues good value for money and overall five stars

Perfect scissors!

5 stars

They are great, exactly what you expect of a scissor.

Basically Brilliant

5 stars

Sturdy and sharp scissors which I'm very pleased with. To get three pairs of scissors for such a low price is amazing, sometimes a low price means flimsy quality but these scissors are strong and made to last.

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Basics Butterfly Can Opener

£ 0.50
£0.50/each

Sellotape 50M With 5M Gold Roll

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Tesco Basics All Purpose Chopping Board

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Tesco Practic Fsc Wooden Spoon & Corner Spoon & Spatula

£ 1.20
£1.20/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here