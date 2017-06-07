Tesco White Burgundy 75Cl

Choice
Extremely happy with this wine choice would definitely buy again
LOVE IT !!
I really love this wine. Should not be something I buy all the time but .................... I can make any excuse to slip it into my trolley! Lovely fruity flavours, tangy but not sharp. Reminds me of warm days and soft evening walking along the seashore. Do try it. I will again and again and again.
An all rounder
This is one of my favourite wines and suits all occasions.
White Burgundy
Pleasant, if unexciting. It is good value at the price.
Excellent wine for the price
Love this wine, but it is not always available. It is exactly what it says "A white Burgundy" very much like a Macon Villages. Not fruity, not sweet, not too dry, really quaffable wine. Great with nibbles before dinner and wonderful with fish. Highly recommended.
Disappointing
This has been my staple wine for the last three years but the 2015 is very different - too much pear aroma and flavour for my taste.
Lacking acicity
Crisp this is not. Compares unfavourably with the 2014 vintage
Good, easy drinking
Really good value, medium-bodied chardonnay. Not very evidently different from its 'Finest' more expensive sibling. Crisp with underlying fruit flavours - excellent as an aperitif or with meals. One of our favourites
Perfectly OK. Good value.
This isn't bad - a little sharp for my taste, but definitely drinkable and really pretty good for the price.
One of Tesco's better finds.
Lovely dry & crisp wine. Far better than the Tesco "Finest" White Burgundy. Buy now before Tesco ramp the price up.....