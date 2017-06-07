By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco White Burgundy 75Cl

4(12)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco White Burgundy 75Cl
£ 8.75
£8.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy381kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 304kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • 2018 White Burgundy AOC. Product of France.
  • An elegant and refreshing classic white Burgundy with fresh red apple and ripe lemon flavours. Goes with Fish or white meats.
  • An elegant and refreshing classic white Burgundy with fresh red apple and ripe lemon flavours. Goes with Fish or white meats.
  • Wine of France
  • Crisp & dry
  • From the classic South Burgundy area
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • An elegant and refreshing classic white Burgundy with fresh red apple and ripe lemon flavours

Region of Origin

Burgundy

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Vignerons de Buxy

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Alain Pierre

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Made by expert winemaker Georges Brichon

History

  • This Co-operative has 352 members with just over 1000 hectares under vine in the Southern Maconnais.

Regional Information

  • The vineyards, composed of clay and calcium, are in an excellent south, south-east facing position

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within one year of purchase. Once open drink within two days.

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with Fish or white meats.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Selected by:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Bottled by:

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy304kJ / 73kcal381kJ / 92kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

12 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Choice

4 stars

Extremely happy with this wine choice would definitely buy again

LOVE IT !!

4 stars

I really love this wine. Should not be something I buy all the time but .................... I can make any excuse to slip it into my trolley! Lovely fruity flavours, tangy but not sharp. Reminds me of warm days and soft evening walking along the seashore. Do try it. I will again and again and again.

An all rounder

5 stars

This is one of my favourite wines and suits all occasions.

White Burgundy

4 stars

Pleasant, if unexciting. It is good value at the price.

Excellent wine for the price

5 stars

Love this wine, but it is not always available. It is exactly what it says "A white Burgundy" very much like a Macon Villages. Not fruity, not sweet, not too dry, really quaffable wine. Great with nibbles before dinner and wonderful with fish. Highly recommended.

Disappointing

2 stars

This has been my staple wine for the last three years but the 2015 is very different - too much pear aroma and flavour for my taste.

Lacking acicity

2 stars

Crisp this is not. Compares unfavourably with the 2014 vintage

Good, easy drinking

4 stars

Really good value, medium-bodied chardonnay. Not very evidently different from its 'Finest' more expensive sibling. Crisp with underlying fruit flavours - excellent as an aperitif or with meals. One of our favourites

Perfectly OK. Good value.

4 stars

This isn't bad - a little sharp for my taste, but definitely drinkable and really pretty good for the price.

One of Tesco's better finds.

4 stars

Lovely dry & crisp wine. Far better than the Tesco "Finest" White Burgundy. Buy now before Tesco ramp the price up.....

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

