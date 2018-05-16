By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sterile Blister Plasters 5'S

Tesco Sterile Blister Plasters 5'S
£ 2.00
£0.40/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Health Blister Plasters
  • Tesco Health Blister Plasters promote healing and reduce pain from blisters, minor burns and scalds. The hydrocolloid pad works with the body to produce a protective cover over the wound and is breathable to aid healing. These plasters are waterproof and use a low allergy adhesive so they are kind to skin.
  • Relieves blister pain and promotes healing. Treats minor burns and scalds.
  • 5 Blister plasters. 3 4.5cm x 7.2cm 2 2.8cm x 5.0cm Tesco Blister Plasters feature a breathable waterproof backing to protect the wound, with a hydrocolloid gel pad which creates conditions to promote the healing of blisters. Low allergy adhesive, strong but kind to sensitive skin.

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in China, Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use 1. Always wash hands before and after treating a blister. 2. Clean the blister and surrounding area, then dry thoroughly. 3. Remove the plaster from the backing paper, taking care not to touch the adhesive surface. 4. Place the plaster centrally over the affected area and smooth down the edges. Removal: Do not remove the plaster until it loosens naturally. The longer the plaster remains in place, the more effective it will be. Replace as required. Do not use after expiry date. See back of pack

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

