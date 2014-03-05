Nelsons Rescue Remedy Spray 20Ml
- Rescue Remedy Spray
- Rescue Remedy® Flower Essences in a grape alcohol solution
- The Original Rescue® flower essences were discovered by Dr Bach in the 1930's to provide support in times of emotional demand.
- Today, people across the world take comfort that Rescue® is by their side when they need to get the most from their busy day. Whether it's a frustrating commute, approaching exams, a difficult day at the office, or even the demands of a busy family life, keep on top of your day with Rescue®.
- We believe that a busy day can be a great day with Rescue®.
- Original flower remedies
- Comfort & reassure
- Suitable for the whole family, including vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 20ML
Grape Alcohol (approx 27% v/v), Flower Extracts of: Rock Rose, Impatiens, Clematis, Star of Bethlehem and Cherry Plum
Do not store above 25°C.For best before end, see bottom of carton.
- To use: Activate the spray pump before use. Bring the spray nozzle up to your mouth and apply two sprays onto your tongue. Do not spray into your throat or eyes. Repeat as often as required.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- Bach Flower Remedies Limited,
- 5-9 Endeavour Way,
- Wimbledon,
- London,
- SW19 8UH,
- UK.
20ml
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per two sprays
|Energy
|627 kJ /151 kcal
|1 kJ / 0 kcal
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0g
|Of which sugars
|0.5g
|0g
|Of which polyols
|0g
|0g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, protein and salt
|-
|-
Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
