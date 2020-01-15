By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Microporous Tape 5Mx2.5Cm

Tesco Microporous Tape 5Mx2.5Cm
£ 0.75
  • Tesco Health Microporous Tape
  • Tesco Health Microporous Tape can be used to secure dressings, is flexible and breathable to aid healing. This product uses a low allergy, latex free adhesive and is kind to skin.
  • For securing dressings. Easy to tear.
  Tesco Health Microporous Tape can be used to secure dressings, is flexible and breathable to aid healing. This product uses a low allergy, latex free adhesive and is kind to skin.

Store in a cool, dry place Contents: Tape 5m x 2.5cm Text Prepared 07.2018 Manufacturer Factory Symbol

Produced in China, Packed in China

  • Clean and dry wound and surrounding area. Cut tape to desired length. Apply dressing and secure with tape. Change the dressing as required, at least daily.

Card. Card widely recycled

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

2.5 cm x 5 m

good for the price i use over plasters to help sti

5 stars

good for the price i use over plasters to help stick them better

Worst tape

1 stars

Doesn’t stick at all!!!

