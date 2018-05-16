Jordans Crunchy Oat Granola Fruit & Nut 750G
Product Description
- Toasted Wholegrain Oat and Honey Clusters with Dried Fruit and Nuts
- Let's talk about the birds and the bees...
- ...and butterflies and hedgerows. It's great to see them in all their glory and they'd be missed if they weren't here. That's why since 1985 we've worked with British farmers to set aside 10% of land for wildlife, and we're joining forces with our friends at The Wildlife Trusts to do even more to help wildlife thrive.
- So that's one less thing to worry about.
- The Wildlife Trusts
- There's lots more to say about the things we do. Find out about the Jordans Farm Partnership at www.jordanscereals.co.uk
- The Prince's Countryside Fund
- At Jordans we like to keep things simple
- We take the best quality ingredients and don't mess about with them. Wholegrain British oats, blended with a hint of honey and baked to a crunch, with plenty of our favourite fruit and nuts.
- After 40 years we think we know how to make the best Granola, but you can be the judge of that.
- 100% natural ingredients
- Baked British oats
- High in fibre
- No added salt
- Non GM
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 750g
- High in fibre
- No added salt
Information
Ingredients
British Wholegrain Oat Flakes (61%), Dried Fruits & Nuts (25%) (Raisins, Sultanas, Dried Diced Pineapple (Pineapple, Cane Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Coconut Chips, Chopped Dates, Dried Diced Papaya (Papaya, Cane Sugar), Dried Banana Chips (Banana, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Natural Flavouring), Whole Almonds, Chopped Pecan Nuts, Roasted Chopped Hazelnuts), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil), Honey (1%), Sunflower Seeds, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Wheat (Gluten), Barley (Gluten), Rye (Gluten), Other Nuts
Storage
After each use, close the bag using the reseal closure and store in a cool and dry place.
Number of uses
Approximately 16 portions per pack
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Jordans,
- Freepost BF304,
- Biggleswade,
- SG18 9WE.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Tell us what you think of our Granola. We hope you love it like we do, but if you're not happy we will do whatever we can to help. This won't affect your statutory rights.
- E-mail: via our website www.jordanscereals.co.uk
- Call: 0800 587 8901 (UK only - 9am-5pm, Mon-Fri)
- Jordans Care Team,
- Freepost BF304,
- Biggleswade,
- SG18 9WE.
- (Postage necessary outside the UK)
Net Contents
750g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 45g Portion
|%RI† Per 45g Portion
|Energy
|1795kJ
|809kJ
|-
|427kcal
|192kcal
|10%
|Fat
|13.8g
|6.2g
|9%
|of which Saturates
|4.4g
|2.0g
|10%
|Mono-unsaturates
|5.3g
|2.4g
|Polyunsaturates
|3.4g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|64.2g
|28.9g
|11%
|of which Sugars
|28.5g
|12.8g
|14%
|Fibre
|6.7g
|3.0g
|Protein
|8.3g
|3.7g
|7%
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.01g
|<1%
|†Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
|Approximately 16 portions per pack
|-
|-
|-
|Salt content is due to naturally occurring sodium
|-
|-
|-
