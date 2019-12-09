By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ready To Eat Medium Avocados Each

1.5(38)Write a review
Tesco Ready To Eat Medium Avocados Each
£ 0.85
£0.85/each
  • Energy651kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat15.6g
    22%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 813kJ / 198kcal

Product Description

  • Avocados, Ripe & Ready Medium Loose Avocado
Information

Ingredients

Avocado

Storage

Keep refrigerated to prevent over ripening.

Produce of

Produce of

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Each.

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical avocado (80g)
Energy813kJ / 198kcal651kJ / 158kcal
Fat19.5g15.6g
Saturates4.1g3.3g
Carbohydrate1.9g1.5g
Sugars0.5g0.4g
Fibre3.4g2.7g
Protein1.9g1.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Pantothenic acid1.1mg (18%NRV)0.9mg (15%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

38 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Just eat with dressing, mashed on toast.

2 stars

Just eat with dressing, mashed on toast.

Minuscule

1 stars

Didn’t know the medium would be the size of a grape, disappointing.

Waste of money

1 stars

Small, bad quality. Feel soft but actually almost chunky in texture.

Unfortunately they are not ripe, even 5 days later

2 stars

Unfortunately they are not ripe, even 5 days later kept in a bowl with bananas. Maybe November isn’t a good time to buy avocados?

I order two every week last weeks were so soft you

2 stars

I order two every week last weeks were so soft you could put your fingers through them.

Perfect size and quality

5 stars

The medium avocados I received were soft and green inside & ready to eat the day after delivery. Very pleased with the quality and will buy again

Mushy

2 stars

The avocadoes I received on home delivery were mushy

Doesn't ripen. Waste of money

1 stars

The quality of these has dropped, and avocados aren't cheap. Unfortunately we don't live anywhere near a supermarket other than Co op so are unable to touch/smell/feel any fruit and veg prior to buying online. We rely completely on Tesco to select and send us decent produce. These don't ripen. You can see the skin starting to dry out and shrivel, but the fruit itself stays rock hard and inedible. I'm really unhappy with the fresh produce we're getting at the moment but Co op (our only alternative, and still 22 miles away) are badly stocked and expensive. It's annoying to pay for poor quality food. Maybe we need to move back to the mainland!

bad quality- already gone off when delivered

1 stars

already gone off when it arrived

Don't bother to buy 😞

1 stars

If these are medium, I would hate to see small! 135g as pictured above, 67g edible! If they are ready to eat, they are crunchy! When they ripen, they are rotten.

