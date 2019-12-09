Tesco Ready To Eat Medium Avocados Each

Just eat with dressing, mashed on toast.
Minuscule
Didn’t know the medium would be the size of a grape, disappointing.
Waste of money
Small, bad quality. Feel soft but actually almost chunky in texture.
Unfortunately they are not ripe, even 5 days later kept in a bowl with bananas. Maybe November isn’t a good time to buy avocados?
I order two every week last weeks were so soft you could put your fingers through them.
Perfect size and quality
The medium avocados I received were soft and green inside & ready to eat the day after delivery. Very pleased with the quality and will buy again
Mushy
The avocadoes I received on home delivery were mushy
Doesn't ripen. Waste of money
The quality of these has dropped, and avocados aren't cheap. Unfortunately we don't live anywhere near a supermarket other than Co op so are unable to touch/smell/feel any fruit and veg prior to buying online. We rely completely on Tesco to select and send us decent produce. These don't ripen. You can see the skin starting to dry out and shrivel, but the fruit itself stays rock hard and inedible. I'm really unhappy with the fresh produce we're getting at the moment but Co op (our only alternative, and still 22 miles away) are badly stocked and expensive. It's annoying to pay for poor quality food. Maybe we need to move back to the mainland!
bad quality- already gone off when delivered
already gone off when it arrived
Don't bother to buy 😞
If these are medium, I would hate to see small! 135g as pictured above, 67g edible! If they are ready to eat, they are crunchy! When they ripen, they are rotten.