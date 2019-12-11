Spam Lite Chopped Pork And Ham 200G

Product Description
- Chopped Pork and Ham Lite
- Just add... Spam® Lite
- 30% less fat , 25% less salt than regular Spam® Chopped Pork and Ham
- The unique blend of prime pork & ham - min 90% meat
- Fully cooked ready to eat hot or cold!
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Pork (91%), Ham (2%), Water, Salt, Starch, Sugar, Stabiliser: Trisodium Diphosphate, Potassium Chloride, Flavourings, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Refrigerate after opening, in a non-metallic container & consume within 48 hours. Best Before End See Base
Produce of
Produced in Denmark
Preparation and Usage
- Proper Spam™ User Guide
- 1. Lift & pull
- Wiggle
- 2. Squeeze until it pops!
- 3. Tap & squeeze
- 4. Slice & fry!
- Or grill, bake, microwave or eat cold!
Name and address
- Tulip Ltd (UK).,
- Warwick,
- CV34 6DA.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|944kJ / 227kcal
|Fat
|17.0g
|Of which Saturates
|7.2g
|Carbohydrate
|2.1g
|Of which Sugars
|1.4g
|Protein
|16.3g
|Salt
|1.8g
