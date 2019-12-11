By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Spam Chopped Pork & Ham 200G

Spam Chopped Pork & Ham 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Chopped Pork and Ham
  • The unique blend of prime pork & ham - min 90% meat
  • Fully cooked ready to eat hot or cold!
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (89%), Starch, Water, Salt, Ham (2%), Sugar, Stabiliser: Trisodium Diphosphate, Flavourings, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Refrigerate after opening, in a non-metallic container & consume within 48 hours. Best Before End See Base

Produce of

Produced in Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • Just add...
  • Spam® Brand
  • Spam 'n' Egg® with Chips
  • Proper Spam™ User Guide
  • 1. Lift & pull, wiggle
  • 2. Squeeze until it pops!
  • 3. Tap & squeeze
  • 4. Slice & fry!
  • Or grill, bake, microwave or eat cold!

Name and address

  • Tulip Ltd (UK).,
  • Warwick,
  • CV34 6DA.

Return to

  • Tulip Ltd (UK).,
  • Warwick,
  • CV34 6DA.
  • www.spam-uk.com
  • Customer Careline Freephone 0800 214247

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1209 kJ / 292 kcal
Fat 24.3 g
- of which saturates 9.7 g
Carbohydrate 3.2 g
- of which sugars 1.3 g
Protein 15 g
Salt 2.4 g

