Tesco Organic British Free Range Whole Turkey 4.5kg-6kg Serves 10-14

Tesco Organic British Free Range Whole Turkey 4.5kg-6kg Serves 10-14

£ 54.00
£9.00/kg

Per 125g
  • Energy666kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 533kJ / 127kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A organic free range turkey with giblets, excluding gizzard. Full of flavour from birds free to roam on British Farms. Perfect with all the traditional trimmings. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • FROM OPEN PASTURES Full of flavour from birds free to roam on British Farms

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 40 - 70 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 180, 150, 4
Time: FOR CALCULATED COOKING TIMES SEE LABEL ON FRONT OF PACK
After 1 hour, cover loosely with kitchen foil, ensuring the foil is tucked under the edges of the roasting tin to keep the moisture in. Return to oven and continue cooking. Baste turkey occasionally during cooking process (typically 2-4 times depending on the size). Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the turkey breast and leg are pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest. Repeat every 15 minutes until juices run clear. After cooking time, cover with kitchen foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Oven cook from chilled only.

    Pre-heat oven. 

    Remove outer packaging and drip pad. 

    Prior to cooking, check neck and body cavity and remove giblet pack(s).

    If stuffing is required, it is recommended that this is cooked separately.

    Place the turkey in a roasting tin and rub the skin with oil or butter (optional).

    Cook, uncovered, in the centre of a pre-heated oven

Number of uses

. Servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy533kJ / 127kcal666kJ / 158kcal
Fat3.5g4.4g
Saturates1.1g1.4g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.4g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.9g1.1g
Protein23.0g28.8g
Salt0.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

well done Tesco

5 stars

We bought this turkey for Christmas dinner with the family it fed 6 adults for dinner sandwiches for tea and dinner with chips boxing day It is one of the best tasting turkeys we have had for over 20 years It fell of the bone without carving and there is not a scrap left. Well done Tesco for having bought from Green Farm Someone said you cant tell if the turkey is organic well we can in this house having been brought up eating natural food but you need to be in your 70s to know Keep buying from Green Farm cant we have them for Easter 2019

