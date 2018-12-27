Tesco Organic British Free Range Whole Turkey 4.5kg-6kg Serves 10-14

well done Tesco
We bought this turkey for Christmas dinner with the family it fed 6 adults for dinner sandwiches for tea and dinner with chips boxing day It is one of the best tasting turkeys we have had for over 20 years It fell of the bone without carving and there is not a scrap left. Well done Tesco for having bought from Green Farm Someone said you cant tell if the turkey is organic well we can in this house having been brought up eating natural food but you need to be in your 70s to know Keep buying from Green Farm cant we have them for Easter 2019