Tesco Basics Foodsaver 4.5L

Pretty rubbish.
I'm sure this would be lovely - if only the lid would fit. Not a lot more use than a used cereal carton, at least the cereal carton could be recycled.
Brilliant!
Bought 10 of these to store dry food in kitchen cupboard. They work brilliantly. They fit perfectly stacked lengthwise. Now all our cereals, crackers, biscuits, nuts and other foods we couldn't store neatly and air-tight are safely housed in pan organised fashion. Cannot imagine how we managed without them!
Basic food storage
Reasonably good storage choice, not as strong as some but adequate
Good size... and great value
Ideal for storing all my cakes. . Great price... nice tight lid
Good food storage
I purchased these to keep cakes in and was sceptical as they are a value range, however for the price they are great value for money and are really airtight so would use to store anything.
Food box
This was bought to replace an older version of the same box as I dropped it and broke one corner of the lid. It's fine preferred the old style as the lid was easier to click on but new box works well to store home baking.
Great and good value for money
I had to buy these for a project at work. Overall delighted with the quality of the product
Great Value
Bought this a few weeks ago. Just what I needed, great value and does the job brilliantly.