Tesco Basics Foodsaver 4.5L

Tesco Basics Foodsaver 4.5L
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Product Description

  • Clear plastic food storage container with lid
  • 4.5 litre capacity
  • Freezer, microwave & dishwasher safe
  • With its 4.5 litre capacity and tight fitting lid, this plastic container offers many storage solutions around the kitchen. Freezer, microwave and dishwasher safe, the container is ideal for storing all kinds of foods and is transparent, making it easy to view the contents.
Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Suitable for microwave and dishwashers

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Pretty rubbish.

2 stars

I'm sure this would be lovely - if only the lid would fit. Not a lot more use than a used cereal carton, at least the cereal carton could be recycled.

Brilliant!

5 stars

Bought 10 of these to store dry food in kitchen cupboard. They work brilliantly. They fit perfectly stacked lengthwise. Now all our cereals, crackers, biscuits, nuts and other foods we couldn't store neatly and air-tight are safely housed in pan organised fashion. Cannot imagine how we managed without them!

Basic food storage

4 stars

Reasonably good storage choice, not as strong as some but adequate

Good size... and great value

5 stars

Ideal for storing all my cakes. . Great price... nice tight lid

Good food storage

5 stars

I purchased these to keep cakes in and was sceptical as they are a value range, however for the price they are great value for money and are really airtight so would use to store anything.

Food box

4 stars

This was bought to replace an older version of the same box as I dropped it and broke one corner of the lid. It's fine preferred the old style as the lid was easier to click on but new box works well to store home baking.

Great and good value for money

5 stars

I had to buy these for a project at work. Overall delighted with the quality of the product

Great Value

5 stars

Bought this a few weeks ago. Just what I needed, great value and does the job brilliantly.

