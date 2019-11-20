By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwtz Authentic Mix Somerset Pork 36G

£ 0.85
£ 0.85
£2.37/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A rich and tasty recipe mix with aromatic sage, thyme and bay leaves with a hint of cream for a simple casserole full of flavour.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Bursting with herbs & spices
  • Ready in 1 hour 5 minutes
  • 1 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
  • Suitable for slowcookers
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Pack size: 36g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Modified Starch, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Flavourings (contain Barley), Dried Yeast, Salt, Onion Powder, Cream Powder (from Milk), Sage, Bay Leaves, Parsley, Thyme, Rapeseed Oil, Protein Enriched Whey Powder (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Colour (Carotenes), Total content of Herbs and Spices = 9.9%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

36g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy1432kJ947kJ
-338kcal225kcal11%
Fat2.7g7.3g10%
of which saturates1.4g0.4g2%
Carbohydrate67.4g12.6g5%
of which sugars17.7g7.2g8%
Fibre4.0g2.0g
Protein9.1g26.3g53%
Salt6.25g0.58g10%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

