Schwtz Authentic Mix Somerset Pork 36G
Offer
Product Description
- A rich and tasty recipe mix with aromatic sage, thyme and bay leaves with a hint of cream for a simple casserole full of flavour.
- Bursting with herbs & spices
- Ready in 1 hour 5 minutes
- 1 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
- Suitable for slowcookers
- No hydrogenated fat
- No added preservatives or MSG
- Pack size: 36g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Modified Starch, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Flavourings (contain Barley), Dried Yeast, Salt, Onion Powder, Cream Powder (from Milk), Sage, Bay Leaves, Parsley, Thyme, Rapeseed Oil, Protein Enriched Whey Powder (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Colour (Carotenes), Total content of Herbs and Spices = 9.9%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
Net Contents
36g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1432kJ
|947kJ
|-
|338kcal
|225kcal
|11%
|Fat
|2.7g
|7.3g
|10%
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|0.4g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|67.4g
|12.6g
|5%
|of which sugars
|17.7g
|7.2g
|8%
|Fibre
|4.0g
|2.0g
|Protein
|9.1g
|26.3g
|53%
|Salt
|6.25g
|0.58g
|10%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
